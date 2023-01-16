White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington Home

Photo by Tabrez Syed on Unsplash

President Joe Biden’s aides found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home Thursday, the White House said Saturday, bringing the tally to six pages uncovered this week.

The additional pages, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, were discovered hours after a White House statement Thursday that cited only one that had turned up in a storage area next to the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington. Justice Department personnel had gone to retrieve that page, which Biden’s aides had discovered the night before when they found the five additional pages.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden's handling of sensitive records. While this is typically the type of information that would cause uproar and speculation among citizens, what has been surprising in all this are the revelations from his lawyers about certain classified materials found at both his house and office - something not made public until recently! Though there have understandably been questions why it took so long for such an important discovery to be brought forth into light by White House officials, we can no longer ignore or deny their presence altogether.

Bob Bauer has said " the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity,"

“These considerations require avoiding the public release of detail relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing,” he added.

As the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden made headlines, White House lawyer Richard Tauber released a statement saying that they had uncovered an important document near Biden's Wilmington home. The announcement stirred up further attention and ushered multiple rationales for withholding information from public view; one was to maintain investigative integrity, while the other was to avoid potential discrepancies brought on by incomplete statements.

After Biden's team found the document, they decided not to take it and contacted the Justice Department instead. The next day a security-cleared Sauber arrived in Wilmington to make sure everything went smoothly during its transfer - but upon inspecting it revealed there were six pages with classification markings! Bauer released a timeline that got more specific about what had happened. Everyone involved ensured this classified material stayed safe.

For the next week, Biden's team and the Justice Department were in full swing. They worked diligently to uncover and research until finally on Nov 10th - they announced that a preliminary inquiry into what occurred had been started with vigor! It looks like two powerful forces coming together set this investigation up for success.

“Once the president’s attorneys heard from DOJ, the president’s attorneys were in regular contact with DOJ,” Bauer said.

On November 4, the National Archives inspector general alerted the Justice Department to a potential issue. Following that notification, an inquiry began nine days later and criticism has ensued as some have said Biden's team should have informed DOJ even sooner. On December 20th, during their inspection of President Biden's Wilmington home garage--the legal team encountered "a few potential records bearing classified markings," prompting them immediately contact prosecutors who swooped in for confiscation the next day.

“Following the search at the Wilmington residence, the attorneys proceeded to the Rehoboth residence and conducted a search there,” Bauer’s timeline said. “They identified no potential records at the Rehoboth Beach residence, and the attorneys returned to Washington, D.C., late in the evening.” Richard Tauber Said.

“We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found,” he said. “The appointment of the special counsel in this matter this week means we will now refer specific questions to the special counsel’s office.”

TLDR: in Conclusion, President Joe Biden's team found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home, bringing the total to six pages found this week. The additional pages were discovered by Justice Department personnel while they were retrieving one page that Biden's aides had found the night before. Last week, they appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden's handling of sensitive records. The discoveries of classified materials at both his house and office have raised questions and sparked an investigation, with the White House and Justice Department working together to ensure the integrity of the investigation and the safety of the classified materials. There has been criticism for the delay in informing the Justice Department about the findings, with the National Archives inspector general alerting them on November 4th, and an inquiry began nine days later. The investigation is ongoing and they may release further details as the investigation progresses.

