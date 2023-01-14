Trump Promises to Use Special Forces On Smugglers and Cartels If Elected President Saying They Deserve The Death Penalty

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

Former President Trump proclaimed Thursday that if elected again as US Commander-in-Chief, he would arm the military with special forces and other assets to unleash a powerful blow against smugglers, human trafficking groups, and cartels infiltrating our southern border.

"Joe Biden has sided against the United States and with the cartels," Trump said in a video Thursday. "Biden’s open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation."

"When I am president, it will be the policy of the United States to take down the cartels, just as we took down ISIS and the ISIS caliphate–and just as, unlike the situation we are in today, we had a very strong border," Trump continued. people saw him boasting about his administration having the most concrete and firm border in the history of the United States of America.

If elected, Trump has vowed to bring the full weight of America's military might upon narcotics cartels using all available tactics from special forces and cyber warfare to covert operations. A warning shot across cartel leadership's bow if ever there was one!

Trump has vowed to take drastic action if elected as a POTUS against drug traffickers and human smugglers. He plans on labeling major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, hindering their financial capabilities, plus he wants Congress to pass a law so that those who partake in illegal activity of these kinds are given the severest punishment possible - death. Unprecedented steps from POTUS promise an unyielding stance toward criminals trying to infiltrate America's borders!

"The drug cartels and their allies in the Biden administration have the blood of countless millions on their hands–millions and millions of families and people are being destroyed," Trump said.

"When I am back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again," he said. "We did it once, and we did it better than anybody else."

"We have to take over, we have to be tough, we have to be smart, we have to be fair. But if we don’t do something immediately, our country is gone," he added.

Meanwhile, President Biden is taking matters into his own hands at the US-Mexico border in anticipation of next week's visit. He recently implemented a humanitarian parole program that will bring about 30,000 migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to our country each month with financial support for their two-year stay - so long as they meet certain qualifications and did not enter illegally.

The Biden administration has taken swift action to deter illegal immigration and provide aid for refugees from Latin America and Caribbean countries. As part of this effort, they have announced an expanded program that includes the use of Title 42 expulsions with a cap on up to 30,000 potential entrants each month, as well as increased utilization of expedited removal authority. The goal is also being set at tripling refugee resettlement–aiming towards 200k in FY 2023 & 2024!

The Biden administration has made waves with its bold use of the humanitarian parole program. By utilizing this authority broadly, it's led to an influx of people from countries like Afghanistan and Ukraine into America; something that Republicans and immigration hawks have criticized as misusing its purpose for "case-by-case" emergencies or public benefit purposes only. However, stats show Venezuelan nationals have had fewer encounters since implementing the original parole plan - showcasing just how impactful such initiatives can be on our nation's overall security policy.

President Biden was heard saying " "Do not just show up at the border, stay where you are and apply legally from there," he said, promising that people who attempt to cross the border illegally "will not be allowed to enter."

As President Biden sets off on a visit to El Paso, Texas this Sunday to inspect border enforcement operations and meet with local officials amid the crisis of 2.3 million migrants in FY 2022 alone, DHS continues pushing forward its controversial new rule that would make illegal immigrants ineligible for asylum if they cannot pursue paths towards legal migration. This move will spark a backlash from advocates as it represents just one more piece within an already contentious immigration policy puzzle composed by the administration's inability to take meaningful action against what appears an ever-growing problem that can no longer remain ignored.

Source: https://www.newsmax.com/lynnepatton/fentanyl-teens-overdoses/2023/01/10/id/1103769/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-vows-deploy-special-forces-military-assets-inflict-maximum-damage-cartels

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/15/trump-vows-free-speech-reform-of-government-universities-tech.html