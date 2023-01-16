Janet Yellen Delivers warning, says if borrowing limit not increased by congress it could lead to irreparable harm

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UwpU_0kEo82jX00
Photo bytaken from twitter

  • The U.S. government is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year.
  • To prevent going into arrears, the Treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds.
  • Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability.
  • The Biden administration is refusing to negotiate with Republicans who are demanding spending cuts be attached to any legislation.
  • The U.S. Treasury market is vital to global financial stability, so the current legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion must be raised to protect essential services like Social Security and Medicare from disruption.
  • The impending debt crisis is a cause for concern and Wall Street is in a state of flux over America's government debt payment.
  • Tensions are rising higher than ever as Treasury Secretary Yellen has triggered a historic debt ceiling battle.

With the clock ticking, Treasury Secretary Yellen warned Congressional leaders that next Thursday the U.S. will reach its borrowing limit and they must take extraordinary measures to protect against defaulting on debt payments–otherwise buckled up for an upcoming battle in Congress! Conservative House Republicans are pushing hard with government spending cuts attached to any legislation - a move not supported by Biden's administration but one that could have significant implications if passed through successfully. I

The Biden administration is refusing to give in to any such conditions. "There's going to be no negotiation over it," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. "This is something that must be done."

According to Treasury Secretary Yellen, the U.S. government is racing against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year! To prevent going into arrears, the treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds–with estimates showing that cash and other options might be exhausted by early June. Individuals need to save up their hard-earned money, which is crucial for our country’s economic stability.

"Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability," she said.

With Speaker Kevin McCarthy's contentious rise to power empowering hardline conservatives in the House GOP, tensions are rising higher than ever as Treasury Secretary Yellen has triggered a historic debt ceiling battle. It remains unclear how far Republicans will push their aggressive agenda of spending cuts, but this could be one for the record books.

The impending debt crisis is a cause for concern, as the U.S. Treasury market is vital to global financial stability. That's why White House officials are reaching out to moderate Republicans - to raise the current legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion and protect essential services like Social Security and Medicare from disruption!

Wall Street is in a state of flux over America’s government debt payment-with many experts divided on the potential ramifications. If these debts are not paid and unconventional measures must be taken.

Conclusion:

It looks like we're in for another battle between the Republicans and Democrats in Congress. With the clock ticking, it's unclear what will happen next Thursday when the U.S. reaches its borrowing limit. The implications of defaulting on debt payments are enormous, and it's clear that both sides are dug in on their positions. The Biden administration is refusing to negotiate with the Republicans, who are demanding spending cuts be attached to any legislation. It's going to be an interesting few weeks ahead as we wait to see what happens - if you have any thoughts about this, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/us-will-hit-its-debt-limit-thursday-start-taking-steps-to-avoid-default-yellen-warns-congress.html

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/yellen-urges-us-congress-act-quickly-debt-limit-2023-01-13/

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/13/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-debt-ceiling

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# janett yellen# social security# migrant crisis# immigration policy# migrants

Comments / 85

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump Is Calling For Facebook To Reinstate His Account

President Trump's campaign is attempting to reinstate him onto Facebook. They indefinitely suspended the former president following the Capitol riots. Facebook's Oversight Board upheld this suspension but noted its indefinite nature was inappropriate.

Read full story
9 comments

President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly

Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.

Read full story
40 comments

Mexico's former security head is heading to US dock facing charges of helping cartels in drug trafficking schemes

Genaro García Luna, the former top security official in Mexico and face of a notoriously corrupt government era under President Felipe Calderón, is finally heading to trial this week - accused of taking millions upon millions from Mexican drug cartels. The accusations say that money was stuffed into briefcases to aid cartel members avoid capture rather than take them down; prosecutors believe he even continued living off these proceeds after moving stateside, where his eventual arrest occurred in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City has reaffirmed its sanctuary status Despite Mayor's declaration that there is no room left for migrant

With no help from the federal government, Mayor Adams and New York City are left to tackle a $2B price tag for welcoming migrants. He is actively pushing forward with discussions of securing money on Capitol Hill - an effort led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Despite prior calls for support at our southern border, it's now up to cities like ours to step up alone in this difficult humanitarian situation.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Governor Abott is Pushing The GOP House Majority To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Cause of Border Crisis

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has declared that the GOP majority in Congress must act swiftly to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, current Secretary of Homeland Security, under President Joe Biden. With record numbers surging across the US-Mexico border and an overwhelming immigration crisis at hand, Abbott implores congressional Republicans to take decisive action on this matter—now more than ever.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrants

George Soros' immigration advocacy organization, Alianza Americas, has been accused of violating IRS disclosure law and operating like a "shadow organization" Despite requests to provide their 2021 990 Form within 30 days of written request beginning November 28th, 2020 - they have failed to comply.

Read full story
87 comments
El Paso, TX

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!

Read full story
249 comments
Wilmington, DE

Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk

While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.

Read full story
117 comments

Gunmen Shoot Former '''Heroic" Female Afghan Lawmaker to death who was an advocate for female rights

Tragic news out of Kabul- former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her bodyguards lost their lives in a night-time attack at her home. This is yet Taliban forces overthrew another cruel reminder that violence continues to run rampant in Afghanistan even after the US-backed regime last August 2021. Our thoughts are with Ms.Nabizada's family during this difficult time as they mourn an unexpected loss far too soon.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who left an indelible legacy on our nation and the country. At America's "freedom church," Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Dr. King himself once asked a revolutionary question of the U.S.--President Biden reminded us that democracy is at its most fragile moment and urged all Americans to heed MLK's teachings for guidance through turbulent times ahead.

Read full story
22 comments
Riverside County, CA

Tragedy struck when a 30-year-old deputy was shot dead, leaving behind his wife and their unborn child

On Friday, tragedy struck in Riverside County when Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while bravely responding to a domestic violence call. His pregnant wife survives him and leaves behind many devastated colleagues — including those already reeling from the loss of another deputy within their department weeks prior. We remember our fallen heroes as we extend all potential support to them, their families, and their friends during this heartbreaking time.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington Home

President Joe Biden’s aides found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home Thursday, the White House said Saturday, bringing the tally to six pages uncovered this week.

Read full story
108 comments

Trump Promises to Use Special Forces On Smugglers and Cartels If Elected President Saying They Deserve The Death Penalty

Former President Trump proclaimed Thursday that if elected again as US Commander-in-Chief, he would arm the military with special forces and other assets to unleash a powerful blow against smugglers, human trafficking groups, and cartels infiltrating our southern border.

Read full story
800 comments

On Feb. 7, President Biden will address the American people in a highly expected State of the Union speech!

President Joe Biden will make his highly expected debut to the new Republican House majority in Congress on Feb. 7, when he presents this year's State of the Union address - an important moment that marks a crucial battleground between two opposing sides of political ideology. With one bold speech, our Commander-in-Chief can shape America’s conversation and debate over policy for months ahead. It’s time we strap ourselves into our seats 'cause it's going to be quite a show!

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Abbot is raising concerns about perceived 'invasion' at the U.S.-Mexico border, citing migrants using camflouage as a ex

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not backing down from his call of an 'invasion' as reports show a surge in migrants crossing the border illegally and wearing military-style gear to avoid detection. His office has pointed out examples across remote parts of West Texas, though no instance suggests any weapon possession. Migrants using camouflage for smuggling has been going on for years - under President Trump's tenure included - showing that this need for current tactics could be a sign something more hazardous awaits somewhere further along the path ahead.

Read full story
391 comments

Garland has taken the step of launching a Special Counsel to investigate any confidental docs related to president Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland rocked the political sphere on Thursday with his bombshell appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and Washington office from his vice presidency. It looks like things are about to get real for The White House!

Read full story
34 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on him

The shocking death of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, and relative of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is stirring up outrage. Video released Wednesday by Los Angeles police shows they used multiple times an electric stun gun on him just hours before he went into cardiac arrest at the hospital where later died. Chief Michael Moore explained it forced officers to use force to restrain Anderson as they suspected drugs or alcohol could have been involved in a previous car accident incident when tried attempted to run away from them.

Read full story
55 comments

Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered

President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.

Read full story
158 comments

The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy

President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.

Read full story
563 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy