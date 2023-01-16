Janet Yellen Delivers warning, says if borrowing limit not increased by congress it could lead to irreparable harm

Photo by taken from twitter

The U.S. government is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year.

To prevent going into arrears, the Treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds.

Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability.

The Biden administration is refusing to negotiate with Republicans who are demanding spending cuts be attached to any legislation.

The U.S. Treasury market is vital to global financial stability, so the current legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion must be raised to protect essential services like Social Security and Medicare from disruption.

The impending debt crisis is a cause for concern and Wall Street is in a state of flux over America's government debt payment.

Tensions are rising higher than ever as Treasury Secretary Yellen has triggered a historic debt ceiling battle.

With the clock ticking, Treasury Secretary Yellen warned Congressional leaders that next Thursday the U.S. will reach its borrowing limit and they must take extraordinary measures to protect against defaulting on debt payments–otherwise buckled up for an upcoming battle in Congress! Conservative House Republicans are pushing hard with government spending cuts attached to any legislation - a move not supported by Biden's administration but one that could have significant implications if passed through successfully. I

The Biden administration is refusing to give in to any such conditions. "There's going to be no negotiation over it," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. "This is something that must be done."

According to Treasury Secretary Yellen, the U.S. government is racing against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year! To prevent going into arrears, the treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds–with estimates showing that cash and other options might be exhausted by early June. Individuals need to save up their hard-earned money, which is crucial for our country’s economic stability.

"Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability," she said.

With Speaker Kevin McCarthy's contentious rise to power empowering hardline conservatives in the House GOP, tensions are rising higher than ever as Treasury Secretary Yellen has triggered a historic debt ceiling battle. It remains unclear how far Republicans will push their aggressive agenda of spending cuts, but this could be one for the record books.

The impending debt crisis is a cause for concern, as the U.S. Treasury market is vital to global financial stability. That's why White House officials are reaching out to moderate Republicans - to raise the current legal borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion and protect essential services like Social Security and Medicare from disruption!

Wall Street is in a state of flux over America’s government debt payment-with many experts divided on the potential ramifications. If these debts are not paid and unconventional measures must be taken.

Conclusion:

It looks like we're in for another battle between the Republicans and Democrats in Congress. With the clock ticking, it's unclear what will happen next Thursday when the U.S. reaches its borrowing limit. The implications of defaulting on debt payments are enormous, and it's clear that both sides are dug in on their positions. The Biden administration is refusing to negotiate with the Republicans, who are demanding spending cuts be attached to any legislation. It's going to be an interesting few weeks ahead as we wait to see what happens - if you have any thoughts about this, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/us-will-hit-its-debt-limit-thursday-start-taking-steps-to-avoid-default-yellen-warns-congress.html

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/yellen-urges-us-congress-act-quickly-debt-limit-2023-01-13/

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jan/13/treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-debt-ceiling