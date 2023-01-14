On Feb. 7, President Biden will address the American people in a highly expected State of the Union speech!

President Joe Biden will make his highly expected debut to the new Republican House majority in Congress on Feb. 7, when he presents this year's State of the Union address - an important moment that marks a crucial battleground between two opposing sides of political ideology. With one bold speech, our Commander-in-Chief can shape America’s conversation and debate over policy for months ahead. It’s time we strap ourselves into our seats 'cause it's going to be quite a show!

President Joe Biden has accepted Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to the 2023 State of the Union address, a hallmark event for any Commander-in-Chief. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced this exciting news that reiterates Mr. Biden’s commitment to upholding constitutional traditions and recognition of legislative authority within our great nation!

In his second State of the Union address since taking office, President Biden will present before Congress a united vision for America. It's noteworthy that it'll be his first such speech in front of newly elected House Speaker McCarthy, which marks an unprecedented shift following Republicans' historic victory at last year's midterm elections.

"The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities," McCarthy said in the invitation.

At his State of the Union address last March 1, President Biden hailed a new era in our fight against COVID-19 and strongly denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He also proposed ways to bolster economic prosperity through Build Back Better for all Americans - but this was before Republicans took control over the House. Now more than ever is imperative that we work together as one nation across party lines if we are to build an economy from "the middle out" where everyone can succeed...which is why he looks forward with great enthusiasm to Speaker McCarthy’s invitation!

After a strong showing in the midterm elections, Biden began 2023 with an agenda of successful bipartisanship. But they have put his momentum on pause following some recently revealed documents associated with him that were potentially damaging for Republicans and halted any further progress.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has upped the ante in Washington with his appointment of a special counsel to investigate potential law violations surrounding document-related issues. House Republicans, however, are unswayed as they continue their congressional probes into other matters connected with Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden's administration - an increasingly daunting task considering there is also a ticking clock on raising America’s debt ceiling. To add further complexity to these intricate negotiations between Democrats and hardline conservatives seeking spending cuts for desired concessions–something which goes against the White House's commitment not to tamper with entitlements!

"We will not be doing any negotiation over the debt ceiling," Jean-Pierre said. "It should not be a political football. This is not political gamesmanship. We should do this without conditions."

