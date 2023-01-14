Abbot is raising concerns about perceived 'invasion' at the U.S.-Mexico border, citing migrants using camflouage as a ex

Photo by taken from twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not backing down from his call of an 'invasion' as reports show a surge in migrants crossing the border illegally and wearing military-style gear to avoid detection. His office has pointed out examples across remote parts of West Texas, though no instance suggests any weapon possession. Migrants using camouflage for smuggling has been going on for years - under President Trump's tenure included - showing that this need for current tactics could be a sign something more hazardous awaits somewhere further along the path ahead.

“The primary way that we see the people we are encountering today to differ from those we have seen in the past is those who come in military-style gear, prepared to weather whatever type of challenges they’re going to face as they cross the border and get to a further destination later on,” Abbott said. “We believe that these are people who are working perhaps in collaboration with the cartels, or who may have nefarious things they want to accomplish in the United States.”

the letter that Abbott had handed to Joe Biden accused Joe of failing to fulfill " the “constitutional obligation to defend the States against invasion.” "

Abbott also got called out for taking a hostile stance towards migrants in his letter to the White House by the Dallas morning news team. The Dallas Morning News noted that while some of what he said was true, painting them as combatants only causes more tension with federal authorities and stunts to progress down at the border. On top of this, they accuse him of putting on a show just so cameras would catch it — an attitude that makes improved relations between Texas and Washington extremely unlikely.

In a face-off with Jake Tapper of CNN, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refused to back down from his stance on Constitutional rights; citing that states can take action in self-defense when threatened by invasion.

“Jake, if this is not an invasion, what is?” he said, adding, “The drug cartels are invading the United States of America. And if Americans don’t know that, they need to wake up... Texas law enforcement alone has seized enough fentanyl… to kill every man, woman, and child in the entire United States of America. That could destroy us as a country. And it’s Texas, not the United States, that is stepping up and trying to do something about it.”

Governor Abbott has sent 8 desperate pleas to President Biden for federal help, even delivering a letter on Sunday. He's also appealed directly to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to receive the attention his state needs. Governor Abbott is determined not to be overlooked and to ensure Texas receives its due aid!

“He has refused to provide any help,” Abbott said of the president. “All on deaf ears. They have left Texas alone as some frontier outpost for us to have to grapple with, ourselves, the record-breaking volume of millions of people coming across the border a year.”

Despite claiming to have a secure border, Customs and Border Protection recorded an all-time high of 98 encounters with people on the terrorist watch list attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico line this year -

“Very dangerous people who are coming across our border that the Biden administration is doing nothing to impede their entry into the United States,” Abbott said. “If we apprehended that many people on the terrorist watch list, think how many who paid more who evaded apprehension who may wander across the country trying to do evil to our country.”