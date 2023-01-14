Abbot is raising concerns about perceived 'invasion' at the U.S.-Mexico border, citing migrants using camflouage as a ex

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpJgZ_0kDoxoXd00
Photo bytaken from twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not backing down from his call of an 'invasion' as reports show a surge in migrants crossing the border illegally and wearing military-style gear to avoid detection. His office has pointed out examples across remote parts of West Texas, though no instance suggests any weapon possession. Migrants using camouflage for smuggling has been going on for years - under President Trump's tenure included - showing that this need for current tactics could be a sign something more hazardous awaits somewhere further along the path ahead.

“The primary way that we see the people we are encountering today to differ from those we have seen in the past is those who come in military-style gear, prepared to weather whatever type of challenges they’re going to face as they cross the border and get to a further destination later on,” Abbott said. “We believe that these are people who are working perhaps in collaboration with the cartels, or who may have nefarious things they want to accomplish in the United States.”

the letter that Abbott had handed to Joe Biden accused Joe of failing to fulfill " the “constitutional obligation to defend the States against invasion.” "

Abbott also got called out for taking a hostile stance towards migrants in his letter to the White House by the Dallas morning news team. The Dallas Morning News noted that while some of what he said was true, painting them as combatants only causes more tension with federal authorities and stunts to progress down at the border. On top of this, they accuse him of putting on a show just so cameras would catch it — an attitude that makes improved relations between Texas and Washington extremely unlikely.

In a face-off with Jake Tapper of CNN, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refused to back down from his stance on Constitutional rights; citing that states can take action in self-defense when threatened by invasion.

“Jake, if this is not an invasion, what is?” he said, adding, “The drug cartels are invading the United States of America. And if Americans don’t know that, they need to wake up... Texas law enforcement alone has seized enough fentanyl… to kill every man, woman, and child in the entire United States of America. That could destroy us as a country. And it’s Texas, not the United States, that is stepping up and trying to do something about it.”

Governor Abbott has sent 8 desperate pleas to President Biden for federal help, even delivering a letter on Sunday. He's also appealed directly to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to receive the attention his state needs. Governor Abbott is determined not to be overlooked and to ensure Texas receives its due aid!

“He has refused to provide any help,” Abbott said of the president. “All on deaf ears. They have left Texas alone as some frontier outpost for us to have to grapple with, ourselves, the record-breaking volume of millions of people coming across the border a year.”

Despite claiming to have a secure border, Customs and Border Protection recorded an all-time high of 98 encounters with people on the terrorist watch list attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico line this year -

“Very dangerous people who are coming across our border that the Biden administration is doing nothing to impede their entry into the United States,” Abbott said. “If we apprehended that many people on the terrorist watch list, think how many who paid more who evaded apprehension who may wander across the country trying to do evil to our country.”

what do you think about the article above, do you have any thoughts let us know in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# immigration policy# migrant crisis# texas state# texas migrants# governor abott

Comments / 391

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

New York City, NY

New York City has reaffirmed its sanctuary status Despite Mayor's declaration that there is no room left for migrant

With no help from the federal government, Mayor Adams and New York City are left to tackle a $2B price tag for welcoming migrants. He is actively pushing forward with discussions of securing money on Capitol Hill - an effort led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Despite prior calls for support at our southern border, it's now up to cities like ours to step up alone in this difficult humanitarian situation.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Governor Abott is Pushing The GOP House Majority To Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Cause of Border Crisis

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has declared that the GOP majority in Congress must act swiftly to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, current Secretary of Homeland Security, under President Joe Biden. With record numbers surging across the US-Mexico border and an overwhelming immigration crisis at hand, Abbott implores congressional Republicans to take decisive action on this matter—now more than ever.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrants

George Soros' immigration advocacy organization, Alianza Americas, has been accused of violating IRS disclosure law and operating like a "shadow organization" Despite requests to provide their 2021 990 Form within 30 days of written request beginning November 28th, 2020 - they have failed to comply.

Read full story
80 comments
El Paso, TX

During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"

Mayor Eric Adams descended upon El Paso this weekend to tackle a "national crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border which has seen an influx of thousands of migrants, straining public resources in cities like New York City that have been busing these individuals northward. This situation is one we must all confront together with decisive action and nationwide solutions - it's time for American unity!

Read full story
249 comments
Wilmington, DE

Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk

While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.

Read full story
117 comments

Gunmen Shoot Former '''Heroic" Female Afghan Lawmaker to death who was an advocate for female rights

Tragic news out of Kabul- former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and one of her bodyguards lost their lives in a night-time attack at her home. This is yet Taliban forces overthrew another cruel reminder that violence continues to run rampant in Afghanistan even after the US-backed regime last August 2021. Our thoughts are with Ms.Nabizada's family during this difficult time as they mourn an unexpected loss far too soon.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., the iconic civil rights leader who left an indelible legacy on our nation and the country. At America's "freedom church," Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where Dr. King himself once asked a revolutionary question of the U.S.--President Biden reminded us that democracy is at its most fragile moment and urged all Americans to heed MLK's teachings for guidance through turbulent times ahead.

Read full story
21 comments
Riverside County, CA

Tragedy struck when a 30-year-old deputy was shot dead, leaving behind his wife and their unborn child

On Friday, tragedy struck in Riverside County when Deputy Darnell Calhoun was killed while bravely responding to a domestic violence call. His pregnant wife survives him and leaves behind many devastated colleagues — including those already reeling from the loss of another deputy within their department weeks prior. We remember our fallen heroes as we extend all potential support to them, their families, and their friends during this heartbreaking time.

Read full story
7 comments
Wilmington, DE

White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington Home

President Joe Biden’s aides found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home Thursday, the White House said Saturday, bringing the tally to six pages uncovered this week.

Read full story
108 comments

Trump Promises to Use Special Forces On Smugglers and Cartels If Elected President Saying They Deserve The Death Penalty

Former President Trump proclaimed Thursday that if elected again as US Commander-in-Chief, he would arm the military with special forces and other assets to unleash a powerful blow against smugglers, human trafficking groups, and cartels infiltrating our southern border.

Read full story
800 comments

Janet Yellen Delivers warning, says if borrowing limit not increased by congress it could lead to irreparable harm

The U.S. government is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year. To prevent going into arrears, the Treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds.

Read full story
85 comments

On Feb. 7, President Biden will address the American people in a highly expected State of the Union speech!

President Joe Biden will make his highly expected debut to the new Republican House majority in Congress on Feb. 7, when he presents this year's State of the Union address - an important moment that marks a crucial battleground between two opposing sides of political ideology. With one bold speech, our Commander-in-Chief can shape America’s conversation and debate over policy for months ahead. It’s time we strap ourselves into our seats 'cause it's going to be quite a show!

Read full story
11 comments

Garland has taken the step of launching a Special Counsel to investigate any confidental docs related to president Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland rocked the political sphere on Thursday with his bombshell appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and Washington office from his vice presidency. It looks like things are about to get real for The White House!

Read full story
34 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on him

The shocking death of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, and relative of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is stirring up outrage. Video released Wednesday by Los Angeles police shows they used multiple times an electric stun gun on him just hours before he went into cardiac arrest at the hospital where later died. Chief Michael Moore explained it forced officers to use force to restrain Anderson as they suspected drugs or alcohol could have been involved in a previous car accident incident when tried attempted to run away from them.

Read full story
55 comments

Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered

President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.

Read full story
158 comments

The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy

President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.

Read full story
559 comments
Washington, DC

Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials

Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!

Read full story
196 comments
New York City, NY

Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization, received a 5-month jail sentence as part of the plea agreement

—After a decade of evading taxes, Allen Weisselberg—Donald Trump's former CFO and right-hand man for years, has received his comeuppance. The 75-year-old will head to Rikers Island shortly to serve out the five-month sentence handed down by New York Judges in recognition of his role in this tax fraud scheme & testimony against the Trump Org. Though he'll miss out on commingling with some less savory characters; thankfully, due to age, considerations should still not have too many issues percolating around him during incarceration, given that they sent him straight into an infirmary unit there at Riker’s compounding jail time even further!

Read full story
6 comments

President Zelensky just signed a new groundbreaking law that could enable the government to censor news websites

Ukraine made a major move to restrict press freedoms after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed what is being deemed as an 'anti-media' law. The bill was approved by Ukraine's parliament, giving the government power to block websites that aren't registered under the official media label - much to criticism from journalists' organizations who argue it severely limits freedom of expression.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy