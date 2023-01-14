Garland has taken the step of launching a Special Counsel to investigate any confidental docs related to president Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland rocked the political sphere on Thursday with his bombshell appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and Washington office from his vice presidency. It looks like things are about to get real for The White House!

Former President Donald Trump's appointed U.S. Attorney, Robert Hur, is leading a special investigation and plans to kick off his work soon- an extraordinary move given the Justice Department’s pursuit of high-profile investigations in the charged political landscape we are amid today. This marks Garland’s second appointment for such cases within months; both probes involve classified information though show differentiating facts between each other - that relating to documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida being one particular example!

Having kicked off the year with high hopes and expectations, Biden's administration has suddenly been thrown into chaos. On Monday, they uncovered they found sensitive documents at his former institute in Washington; then on Thursday morning, they admitted to classified material being discovered at Biden’s Wilmington home, including from a personal library and garage! What could have seemed like an easy start for Biden is quickly turning into one of its toughest challenges yet - time will tell if he can overcome this obstacle!

On Thursday morning, Biden's lawyers revealed to the US Justice Department that agents found documents in their client’s garage since December - a surprising discovery amid an ongoing investigation. In response, President Biden maintained his commitment to full cooperation with authorities regarding the potential improper handling of classified information and official records.

“We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we continue that cooperation with the special counsel,” said Richard Tauber, a lawyer for the president. “We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.

Considering the "unusual circumstances," they have appointed Hur as Special Counsel to investigate whether any person or entity broke a federal law regarding classified information and documents from Biden's time as VP. According to the Presidential Records Act, these records are considered U.S. government property - so it's up to Hur now!

“This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to deciding indisputably guided only by the facts and the law,” Garland said.

Hur, in a statement, said: “I will investigate with fair judgment. I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

In typical Washington fashion, President Biden's legal team was quick to act and notify the authorities when they discovered classified documents in a locked closet at his former office. However, the White House lagged by providing delayed and incomplete information to U.S citizens of this development—a common occurrence we've seen repeatedly with new administrations as they attempt to get their feet wet in Capitol Hill politics.

On Monday, the White House confirmed news inquiries about new information uncovered at both Biden and Harris' residences. Not long after Vice President Kamala Harris’ Chief of Staff announced a nomination for Jessica Hur to serve as her Deputy Chief of Staff on Thursday morning, they revealed that more discoveries have been made beyond those first reported events in Mexico City earlier this week. Although there were public omissions regarding these findings initially by President Joe Biden himself when questioned while abroad, Tuesday — Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ensured transparency by claiming everything is being handled properly throughout his administration's timeline.