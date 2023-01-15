Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

The shocking death of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, and relative of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is stirring up outrage. Video released Wednesday by Los Angeles police shows they used multiple times an electric stun gun on him just hours before he went into cardiac arrest at the hospital where later died. Chief Michael Moore explained it forced officers to use force to restrain Anderson as they suspected drugs or alcohol could have been involved in a previous car accident incident when tried attempted to run away from them.

"We must reduce the use of force overall, and I have no tolerance for excessive force," they heard Mayor Karen Bass say in a statement.

“This is not, again, to do anything other than to show our commitment to full transparency and to judge this on the merits of what the investigation shows us and to ask for the public’s patience as we go about this engagement,” more said in response to the journalist's questions.

How did the incident occur?

The officer on the scene flagged down by passersby saw Anderson in a state of erratic behavior and called for backup to conduct a DUI investigation. However, although at he was cooperating with the officer's request at first, this didn't go and later escalated as planned when Anderson tried to flee from the police before being apprehended by an officer having their elbow pressed onto his neck while they pinned him face-down on the pavement! The extraordinary incident has been captured via body camera footage and cellphone video released recently.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me,” they heard Anderson yelling, calling for help.

In a struggle between Anderson and an officer, they used the Taser multiple times - something which is allowed under police protocol. However, repeated or simultaneous activations of it should be avoided to reduce any potential harm inflicted on those being restrained. After eventually being cuffed, Anderson then underwent examination by fire department personnel before heading off to the hospital for further care to.

"It's unclear what role the physical struggle with the officers and the use of the Taser played in his unfortunate death," Moore said.

In response to the tragic death of her cousin at the hands of the LAPD, Cullors took to Instagram and sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests outside police headquarters on Wednesday- igniting an urgent call for justice.

Cedric Anderson was a teacher who was dedicated to his students and their future, having been an esteemed English teacher at the Digital Pioneer Academy in Washington D.C., a school focusing on educating its majority-Black student body.

"Keenan deserves to be alive right now. His child deserves to be raised by his father," Cullors said on Instagram. "Keenan, we will fight for you and. all of our loved ones impacted by state violence."

"Our community is grieving. But we’re also angry," Ashton wrote. "Angry that, once again, a known, loved, and respected member of our community is no longer with us. Angry that another talented, beautiful black soul is gone too soon."

After a struggle, the tragic news of Anderson's passing at the hospital soon followed. A preliminary toxicology report from police revealed evidence of cocaine and cannabis in his system - an outcome that has left many shaking their heads as the coroner investigates to discover what took place

Conclusion:

The death of Keenan Anderson has sparked outrage and protests across the country, as many have called for justice considering his tragic passing. The LAPD's use of a Taser on Anderson during the incident is being questioned by family members and activists alike, who are demanding answers from those responsible. Cedric Anderson was an esteemed teacher dedicated to educating his majority-Black student body at Digital Pioneer Academy in Washington D.C., leaving behind a grieving community that will not rest until they receive justice for their beloved friend and relative. We must continue to fight against police brutality so tragedies like this do not occur again - no one deserves to be taken away too soon due to state violence or excessive force used by officers.

