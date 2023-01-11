The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy

Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash

The highest court in the US put an end to a Republican-led mission endorsed by none other than former President Donald Trump. The 14 state attorneys general, including Texas' own Ken Paxton, had no luck with their attempt at reviving the hardline policy that targeted immigrants seen as potential recipients of government benefits–not even after Biden's administration pulled support for it and rescinded it all together.

"CERTIORARI DENIED...TEXAS, Et al. V. COOK COUNTY, IL, Et al.," the Supreme Court said in a court filing.

After a tumultuous year of policy changes under the Trump administration, President Biden ended it with one sweeping victory, reversing their February 2020 policy by March 2021.

Paxton had a veritable army of support behind him, comprising attorneys general from Alabama to West Virginia.

During the Trump administration, they enforced stricter rules on legal immigrants seeking permanent residency - or green cards. This new regulation barred those who have received government help in any form for more than a year within three years from being eligible to remain permanently in the U.S..... this means that many individuals dealing with financial insecurity could no longer secure a better future by obtaining lawful residence status.

A federal judge in Illinois dashed the GOP's hopes of defending Trump’s rule, which would have resulted in a collective annual savings of $1 billion dollars for all states. The judge rejected the Republican bid to intervene due to arriving too late. After appeal. Their efforts were ultimately fruitless as they faced rejection from the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals last June.

In a monumental decision last year, the Supreme Court weighed in on Republican efforts to defend Trump's public charge rule. However, Biden opted for a more moderate approach with his administration adopting an updated regulation based on one from 1999 that is designed so immigrants who use government help are likely only dependent upon it temporarily rather than permanently, though Texas has since sued this new policy.

Republicans have staunchly challenged Biden's stance on immigration, condemning his attempts to overturn the stringent measures enforced by Trump. After being elected president with a promise of introducing profound changes to this policy area, he can't escape their criticism!

