Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials

Photo by Tabrez Syed on Unsplash

Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!

The DOJ and NARA are diving deep to uncover the truth behind the suspicious documents, with Biden's special counsel Richard Sauber taking charge of this mission. It looks like justice will be served!

After a thorough three-month investigation, the FBI uncovered classified documents in former President Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Trump saga of 2021 notches up another level, as they launched DOJ criminal investigations into the former president's chaotic last days in office.

President Joe Biden is under investigation by the Justice Department after potentially damaging classified documents were found in his former office at a Washington think tank. These revelations sent shockwaves throughout the White House, with two people familiar claiming Attorney General Merrick Garland has launched an inquiry to consider appointing a special counsel.

On November 2nd, Biden's lawyers stumbled across a trove of documents dating back to his time as Vice President - stashed away in an undisclosed locker. The exact nature and level of classification remain shrouded in mystery! How mysterious is that? But here's the kicker; not only was this discovery quickly reported to the National Archives & Records Administration, but they were also fast enough on their feet to retrieve them within 24 hours!

In the wake of last year's presidential election, they sent a team of lawyers to pack up an office being vacated by Joe Biden from mid-2017 until 2020. The discovery stemming from this event has raised some security concerns, as it wasn't in response to any particular request and there weren't any signs that Biden or his team were trying to hide anything sensitive. To get all the facts straight on what happened here, Garland appointed John R. Lausch Jr., U.S. attorney for Chicago, who is investigating since November with only one goal - getting at the truth!

Attorney General Lausch is taking unprecedented action to launch a rigorous investigation into the documents which were found at Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, an issue of great importance. A special counsel will carry the probe out, lending additional independence and authority to the inquiry.

Richard Sauber's statement says, "they discovered the documents when the President's personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the" center.

President Biden's Lawyers, "have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," Sauber said

Trump also shared his views on his own social media account truth social which is an alternative to Twitter, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?"