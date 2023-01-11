—After a decade of evading taxes, Allen Weisselberg—Donald Trump's former CFO and right-hand man for years, has received his comeuppance. The 75-year-old will head to Rikers Island shortly to serve out the five-month sentence handed down by New York Judges in recognition of his role in this tax fraud scheme & testimony against the Trump Org. Though he'll miss out on commingling with some less savory characters; thankfully, due to age, considerations should still not have too many issues percolating around him during incarceration, given that they sent him straight into an infirmary unit there at Riker’s compounding jail time even further!

After pleading guilty to a multitude of felonies last August, Allen Weisselberg found himself in hot water. To make amends with the government - and likely save tons more money- he will pay $2 million worth of back taxes, interest, and penalties as well as waive any right of appeal — all while assisting prosecutors during their Trump Organization trial. But that wasn't all: The deal also included hefty personal restitution for his part in a cover-up totaling roughly $200k—including high-end luxury items like an apartment overlooking the Hudson River, two Mercedes Benz car leases & private school tuition for grandkids...Talk about steep!

Judge Juan Merchan served Allen Weisselberg with a five-month prison sentence for his fraudulent actions in the Trump Organization. However, making no bargains, he could have faced up to 15 years behind bars! To make matters worse, it was proven that Weisselberg's most "offensive" crime of fabricating an illegal $6K payroll check cut to his wife was driven by nothing more than greed. Talk about tough justice - Gary V says therefore you don't pull one over on Uncle Sam!

Despite requesting a lesser sentence because of his age and other factors, the long-time Trump Org. executive received the full consequences of Merchan's judgment after fulfilling all terms in his plea agreement with prosecutors - including paying off an impressive $2 million in back taxes & penalties!

Today was a tough day for former Trump accountant, Allen Weisselberg. His attorney Nicholas Gravante " is obviously a tough day for him, but it is a day for which he has been preparing for many months since he entered his plea last August.” Gravante said. “He deeply regrets the lapse in judgment that resulted in his conviction, and he regrets it most because of the pain it has caused his loving wife, his sons, and wonderful grandchildren.”

District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “in Manhattan, play by the rules no matter who you are or who you work for.”

“Now, he and two Trump companies have been convicted of felonies and Weisselberg will serve a jail sentence for his crimes,” Bragg added.

After a lengthy investigation, they finally served justice as the Trump Organization received its sentencing. However, this isn't the end of the Manhattan district attorney's office probing into their affairs; they are still examining if statements made by them actually hold true and recently shifted focus onto payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in relation to an alleged affair she had with Donald Trump - which he denied.

Amid a flurry of legal troubles for ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, New York Attorney General Letitia James has served him with an eye-popping $250 million civil lawsuit alleging that President Trump and his family members took part in illicit tactics to boost property values. Unsurprisingly, Trump's camp rejects these allegations as politically motivated - but it remains to be seen if they'll stand up under more N.Y scrutiny!

Last year, CFO Allen Weisselberg took the stand in a tax fraud trial against his longtime employer - the Trump Organization. In court, he shared conversations with Donald and Eric Trump but ultimately clarified that there was no conspiracy involved between him and any members of the family. After deliberation, they found two entities within The Trump Org guilty on multiple charges; lawyers representing their plan for a future date and an appeal. This week they have revealed that upon amicable terms- not because of legal consequences- Weisselberg had departed from employment at The Trump Org., receiving severance pay accordingly.