Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

Ukraine made a major move to restrict press freedoms after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed what is being deemed as an 'anti-media' law. The bill was approved by Ukraine's parliament, giving the government power to block websites that aren't registered under the official media label - much to criticism from journalists' organizations who argue it severely limits freedom of expression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set in motion an ambitious law that could provide Ukraine with its first real chance to push back against Russian propaganda by blocking media outlets. With the new bill, lawmakers are looking for a way forward that brings optimism and hope toward the country's dreams of EU membership during these trying times as Russia continues their invasion of Ukrainian territory which marks 1 year this month. The step taken by Zelenskyy shows strength and determination to protect independence while building bridges with Europe – something true leaders fight hard for!

Ukraine's latest press freedom legislation has sparked an outcry from both journalists and the European Federation of Journalists. This law, if passed by Ukraine’s media regulator, could potentially block websites that are not registered with the government as news organizations - jeopardizing journalistic expression in a country already fraught with political tension. With free speech hanging precariously in the balance, now is more important than ever to make sure this oppressive power grab isn't allowed to go unchecked!

Ukrainian politicians have been debating a law governing the media since President Zelenskyy gave parliament marching orders to draft it in 2019. On Thursday, he approved the new version which is mercifully more moderate than early drafts deemed as "worthy of authoritarian regimes" by The Federation. Unsurprisingly, legal groups found that legislators had failed to sufficiently examine if this law could lead to government censorship - leaving freedom of speech facing uncertain times in Ukraine!

Ukraine has seen dramatic media reform since Russia's incursion earlier this year. Zelenskyy signed off on a plan to condense the country’s national television channels into one platform and issued harsh rebukes for officials who disclosed Ukraine’s military strategy in press interviews; clearly demonstrating his desire to take control of how their story is being told!

if you want to stay in touch with me as well then consider subscribing to my newsletter: