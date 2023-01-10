Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” Biden tweeted says in a statement which was posted on Twitter. “Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.”

On Sunday, a powerful show of support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shook his nation's government. Thousands took to the streets outside Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in protest against newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had taken office mere days before. Though he did not fully concede defeat yet again facing an uphill battle, this movement declared their faith remains with him.

In an outraged response to what happened in Brazil, President Biden declared he looks forward to working alongside Lula. Speaking from the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, Biden highlighted how different this situation was compared with two years ago at our Capitol--this time around there were very few officials present in the Brazilian building. This a powerful reminder of just how different things can look when we stand united and committed to a common goal!

Brazil is in a state of upheaval after former President Bolsonaro fled to Florida, avoiding the investigations resulting from his time in office. Rep. Joaquin Castro argued America should not be used as an escape for authoritarian leaders like Bolsonaro and urged extradition back to Brazil, where 300 protesters were arrested during Sunday's rallies according to the Financial Times’s reportage on Monday morning. The Brazilian authorities appear to have regained control over Brasilias' public buildings but tension remains high amidst unsettled citizens demanding justice and greater accountability -

“Democracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the Brazilian Congress,” congressional representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) posted on his personal Twitter. “These fascists modeling themselves after Trump’s Jan. 6 rioters must end up in the same place: prison.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also shared his opinion on this sensitive topic "what happens in the U.S. has an impact around the world.”