Governor Desantis has activated the National Guard to protect citizens against hundreds of migrants that have entered

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the National Guard to assist local law enforcement in managing an influx of migrants recently arriving in the Florida Keys - a move that proactively ensures the safety and security of residents across the state.

On Friday, the Florida governor implemented a decisive action to equip Florida law enforcement agencies with the resources needed to support local governments in their response to migrant landings. His executive order mobilized the Guard and declared that his administration would not sit idly by while Floridian communities are impacted.

“As the negative impacts of [President] Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” the Florida governor said in a release.

“That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help ease the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities,” he continued.

The Florida Governor stepped up to address an influx of migrants arriving in the Florida Keys over the New Year's weekend. Since last August, local law enforcement has reported a massive 8,000 migrant sightings off the state coast - leading him to close Dry Tortugas National Park temporarily and sign an executive order for greater protection. It’s time we get serious about protecting our borders!

The influx of hundreds of migrants has hit hard Monroe County's Sheriff’s Office. They stretched resources thin, making it a challenge for them to uphold essential public safety measures amidst this vulnerable and uncertain time.

In a show of compassion and commitment to longstanding tradition, the state of Florida is putting its best foot forward by deploying planes and helicopters from their National Guard along with marine units under FWC's care in order to intercept migrants that are seeking refuge. They've made it clear: It exhorts Washington DC - this time around too - on being involved so that these refugees find help here within our borders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked uproar among Democrats over his hardline policy for migrating individuals into the Sunshine State — shipping them off in buses and planes to northern, Democratic-run cities that limit their relationship with governmental immigration departments. Even GOP leaders like Texas' Greg Abbott and former Arizonan Doug Ducey have taken similar routes - setting up a heated political battle between both parties!

With Venezuelans desperate to flee the political and economic turmoil of their home country, Biden took a stand on Wednesday to support them while avoiding any disruptive consequences. He's ensuring they apply for entry from where they are instead of showing up at the US border without warning - much to some governors' dismay who accuse him of using migrants as pawns for publicity-seeking stunts.

President Biden is taking a stand to help those in need as he announced the expansion of parole programs for people from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti. Meanwhile, data has revealed that 2.76 million undocumented migrants were apprehended trying to cross into U.S. borders last year - an all-time high! This stark reality calls upon us Americans to step up our efforts at creating secure paths for these individuals looking for hope during desperate times!

