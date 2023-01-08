Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.

With the two-year anniversary of the US Capitol riots looming, it's more important than ever for justice to be served. The FBI is offering half a million dollars to anyone who has information that can help them catch one suspect - someone responsible for planting pipe bombs outside both political party headquarters before everything kicked off! It all started when former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally nearby, calling out election fraud and pushing Vice President Mike Pence to overturn results. Now this individual could go down in history without consequence if no informants come forward soon...

"We're going to walk down to the Capitol," Mr. Trump said in the speech. "If you don't fight like hell, you will not have a country anymore."

Donald Trump also urged people to express their beliefs in the most peaceful and patriotic manner. He stressed we should honor our tradition of democracy by wholeheartedly taking part in it - making sure all citizens’ voices will be heard!

On Thursday, President Biden took a reflective moment to recognize the historical significance of 6 January; describing it as an "inflection point" in our nation's story.

"It's hard to believe that this could happen right here in America," he said.

"January 6 is a reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy," Mr. Biden added.

Tragically, a woman was gunned down by police amid the Capitol riots and three others died from natural causes. Among them was Officer Brian Schenck, whose family has sued former President Trump for wrongful death after alleging that his incitement of violence led to their beloved's passing away - namely, a series of strokes he suffered because of injuries sustained during the unrest.

"Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be Defendant Trump's direct orders in service of their country," the lawsuit states.

On Thursday, President Biden honored fallen hero Brian Sicknick with a posthumous Presidential Citizen's Medal for his bravery in defending the Capitol from last month's insurrection. Mr. Biden paid tribute to Officer Sicknick and fellow officers who responded courageously during that fateful day and praised their service as "protecting the citadel of democracy."

Under the watch of Democrats, Congress investigated Donald Trump's involvement in catalyzing the January 6th insurrection. They made an unprecedented request to federal prosecutors with an aim to indict Mr. Trump for his obstruction and inciting of violent riots - ushering in a new era where no US president is above accountability!

