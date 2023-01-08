Nancy Pelosi shared her views on Kevin McCarthy's recent losses suggesting that he might need professional help

Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker has become blocked as he failed to garner the necessary 218 votes. While a significant blow.

After enduring a series of losses, Nancy Pelosi jokingly suggested that Minority Leader McCarthy might need to book an appointment with his doctor - or even better yet-a psychiatrist.

In an unprecedented move, former Speaker Pelosi offered some unflinching words of advice Thursday night to current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: 'Better call the doc!'. Her comment came shortly after his unsuccessful bid for the speakership in a close vote.

"I don't understand," Pelosi lamented to Politico reporter Meredith Lee Hill, conveying the deep disappointment of a day in which McCarthy struggled to ascend as speaker.

"Given any version of it. I think you would need a doctor or a psychiatrist," Pelosi added, per Hill.

Thursday marked the end of an exhaustive battle for House Speaker, as Kevin McCarthy's 11th consecutive failed vote dashed any hope he had at leading Congress. As if to rub salt in the wound, Nancy Pelosi used this turning point moment to turn up her fundraising efforts and send out a message highlighting his defeats.

"We're mere days into the new Republican House, and one thing has never been clearer: Republicans have already proven that they have no interest in governing For the People," the email sent from Pelosi said.

"While Democrats unified and proud behind our new Leadership Team, ready to get to work protecting Americans' fundamental freedoms... Republicans have fallen into utter chaos–unable to even vote for a Speaker," the email continued. "I refuse to let Republicans' mayhem and extremist plans erase all the incredible progress that Democrats have made."

The animosity between House leaders Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy reached a boiling point in July 2021, when Pelosi slammed her Republican counterpart with the scathing label of "moron" after his criticism of congressional mask mandates. Three days later, McCarthy returned fire by joking that it was hardly possible to not hit the Speaker if he were ever to take over her job!

Tension is rising in the House of Representatives as anti-McCarthy Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz and backed up with fierce allies like Reps. Lauren Robert and Paul Gosar are steadfastly standing their ground against his potential leadership role - even accusing McCarthy of “squatting” in Speaker Pelosi's former office suite! It looks like this political battle royale might not be settling down soon...

218 votes stand between congressional representative McCarthy and the Speaker's gavel. Despite 11 futile attempts, Republican members of the House Freedom Caucus have remained steadfast in their opposition to his takeover–creating an unprecedented dilemma for Washington insiders.