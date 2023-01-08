Matt Gaetz says he will leave congress if McCarthy elected

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash

Matt Gaetz is betting the farm - or in this case, the house - that Democrats won't choose a moderate Republican as speaker.

If the situation required it, Gaetz made clear to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he was ready and willing to step down from the office.: "Gaetz showed his commitment level was off the charts by pledging - without hesitation - that if push came to shove, he'd be out."

Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz of Florida is certain that there’s no chance Democrats will elect a moderate Republican as House Speaker. He made this bold statement while chatting with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, showing he has some serious confidence in the Democratic Party's stance on leadership positions! If they made such an unpredictable move though, it would mean one thing for sure - Gaetz resigning from office.

Kevin McCarthy is determined to become Speaker of the House but has failed 11 times in a row - because of 20 infamous 'Never Kevins' who refuse to give him their vote. Kevin must convince them he's best suited for the role... which might be easier said than done! Recently AOC appeared on The Intercept, telling them she'd assured Gaetz her party wouldn't help Kevin get those votes. Looks like it could come down to his ability alone. Gary Vee would call this one HCF battle and we'll find out if any persuasion superpower can push past such opposition with determination and charm!

"McCarthy was suggesting he could get Dems to walk away to lower his threshold," Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept of her conversation with Gaetz. "And I fact-checked and said absolutely not." I heard Gaetz saying,

Other Democrats staunchly rejected offering McCarthy any help, sending a powerful message that they were standing resolute in their ideals.

"This is a Republican mess," Democratic Rep.-elect Ro Khanna told CNN earlier in the week. "This is a failure of them to govern. The problem is theirs to fix.

Congressional representative Gaetz has brought the "Never Kevin" movement to the forefront with a passionate denunciation of the California congressional representative before the first speakership vote. He's become an influential figure in ensuring that certain standards are met when selecting our congressional representatives.

"If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise," Gaetz said. "I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak."

Congressional representative Gaetz from Florida isn't afraid to let House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy know how he feels! On Tuesday, he shared a letter on Twitter that called out the Capitol Architect about why McCarthy was allowed access to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suite without actually being elected into office.

"What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?" Gaetz wrote in his letter. "How long will he remain there before we consider him a squatter?"

Rep. Gaetz just can't stay away from the wild side - for 3 days straight, he's been consistently blocking McCarthy in his quest to become Speaker of the House! On Thursday it seemed like things were finally going great after a series of concessions...but then on came rep Gaetz with one final curveball by voting Donald Trump as speaker?! This is getting good!!

After emerging victorious in the House GOP leadership meeting following November’s midterm elections, Kevin McCarthy confidently began his campaign for a new Speaker of The House. However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when members of the far-right Freedom Caucus refused to support him unless he promised less government spending and greater power over removing speakers.