Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators

Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.

Amid a growing wave of hostility and aggression targeted at those in power, it's no surprise that local school board members and elections officials have come under fire. Tragically, we are reminded yet again why Congress must remain vigilant to protect themselves two years after the devastating attacks on the U.S. Capitol by President Trump supporters - when lawmakers were forced to run for their lives.

The City of Albuquerque has been left grappling for answers in the wake of multiple shootings that seem to have no clear motive. As police remain tight-lipped about their investigation, the ATF will be examining bullet casings from each scene - hoping these traces might reveal clues as to who is responsible and if this same weapon was used in other criminal acts. Time may tell what truly happened here, but one thing's certain: officials refuse to let opaqueness cloud progress toward justice being served!

Albuquerque has been gripped by gun violence after eight rounds of shots targeted the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on December 4th. Days later, more than a dozen gunshots were fired at former commissioner Debbie O'Malley's house and technology detected gunfire near New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez’s previous campaign office - thankfully with no damage to report!

This week alone, a brazen act of aggression shook the New Mexico State Legislature when multiple shots were fired at Senator Linda Lopez's house and the office of the fellow legislator, Moe Maestas. Needless to say, both senators have been instrumental in pushing for progressive policies that aren't necessarily all too popular with certain people – like last year’s bill proposed by Sen. Maestas which would set criminal penalties on those who threaten state and local judges (unfortunately it didn’t pass). Amazingly enough, though his employees witnessed this terror firsthand as they heard loud rapid-fire gunshots right outside their door!



When a volley of bullets pelted the adobe wall surrounding O'Malley and her husband’s home, they were jolted awake in what might only be described as an unbelievably frightening experience. Luckily no one was harmed during this event – but it still serves as a reminder that we must always remain vigilant to ensure our safety.

“To say I am angry about this attack on my home — on my family is the least of it,” she said. “I remember thinking how grateful I was that my grandchildren were not spending the night and that those bullets did not go through my house.”

Lopez, a respected New Mexico state senator for many years and beloved mother of two children, faced the horrifying reality that three shots fired reached her daughter's bedroom. Other bullets pierced their garage door and left damage to an interior wall. To fight back against this violence she pleaded with locals for help in apprehending any suspects involved - support echoed by Republican leaders from within the Senate itself! In talking about the incident on TV Lopez explained how especially unsettling it is during what should be peaceful times like Thanksgiving or Christmas when families come together at home.

“No one deserves threatening and dangerous attacks like this,” she said.

Federal officials have issued a stark warning about the imminent danger from domestic terrorism; fueled by extreme political views, damaging acts of violence against government buildings and personnel are real threats. In October 2020, we saw this become frighteningly true when an assailant broke into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home intending to harm her husband who was hospitalized with blunt-force injuries as result. The attack on Capitol Hill in January 2021 made it clear that domestic extremism must be confronted before more innocent lives are put at risk.