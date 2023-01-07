Romanian authorities have taken custody of Andrew Tate's four more cars as the investigation on Andrew Tate continues

Photo by romanian police press release

A significant storm is brewing in Romania as authorities step up their investigation against the highly celebrated online influence, Andrew Tate. His fame and notoriety have come at a price - multiple social media platforms have banned him from his misogynistic comments and hate speech. Now with four more luxury cars seized before, what promises to be an explosive court appearance next week? Could this possibly be the end of Tate's road?

Prosecutors have seized 11 cars, including seven from members of the Tate brothers, as part of their investigation. To compensate victims and finance proceedings should convictions follow through, Dicot spokesperson Ramona Bolla has revealed that 10 properties registered with companies belonging to them are now in the hands of authorities. It's always a domino effect when financial fraud is involved; no one gets away unscathed - not even influential people like these two!

The Tate brothers, who hail from Bedfordshire in the UK, are currently accused of being part of a criminal group involved with heinous acts such as human trafficking and rape. Earlier this year, Romanian authorities arrested them for their alleged connection to these crimes after months-long investigations had taken place.

The Tate brothers will face the Bucharest court of appeals next week, challenging an extended 30-day arrest warrant and seeking relief from property seized. It all follows a Twitter feud between eldest brother Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg that escalated into her intimately, implying he had ‘small dick energy’! Will their legal defenses pay off?

Tate's arrest has set off a series of alarming events, and according to Dicot, there are six injured individuals associated with the investigation. Of those victims, they reportedly subjected one to violent sexual assault just last month! It appears these suspects used 'Loverboy' methods - romanticizing their relationships in order for them to exploit vulnerable people later on. This is yet another example proving why it’s so important that we stand up against human trafficking–no matter what form it takes.

Dicot recently raided buildings in Ilfov county, surrounding Bucharest, exposing a horrifying truth - they coerced victims into making pornographic content. The raid revealed shocking evidence of guns, knives, and money, which only further underscores the gravity of this situation. Our hearts go out to those affected by this heinous event!