Famous Actress Angela Lansbury Passes Away

The famous actress and person of many roles, Angela Lansbury, died at the age of 96. She was best known for her work on Murder She Wrote but also had an extensive career in film and theatre before that

A great loss to both screen journalism and live performing arts; we will all miss this humble woman who inspired so many with her professionalism no matter what role she played

She died in her sleep on Tuesday, just five days before she would have celebrated her 97th birthday. A statement from her family says: " A statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30 am, Tuesday 11 October 2022. "

“Besides her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, three grandchildren, survive her Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

“We will hold a private family ceremony at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury’s life has been filled with adventure. She was born in London to Irish actor Moyna Macgill and Edgar Lansbury, a timber merchant who died when she was nine years old; following the Blitz, they move to the united states where the daughter trained at New York's Feagin School of Drama before going on appear in film Gaslight (1944) for her first role as a 19-year-old lead actress - earning an Oscar nomination! During this time period also played many supporting roles throughout MGM films such as National Velvet: The Black economoum Horse*.

Lansbury became a household name after taking on the lead role in The Manchurian Candidate, but it was not until 1966 that she starred as Rose in Mame. She starred opposite Bing Crosby and duke Gregory Ratcliffe for another hit film series, along with various other musical theatre productions such as Stephen Sondheim's Gypsy, which made its West End transfer shortly afterward.

The output shows how much talent this woman has had throughout her lifetime!

Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote is one of her most famous roles. The whodunit drama ran from 1984 to 1996 and made a global star out actor who played its lead -a crime writer-would be a detective with his own Detection Club where he finds clues to solve mysteries around town! But don't forget about Mrs. Potts for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, either; Lansbury famously voices this animated character, too!

F Novelist Peter Shaw started C inadequately producing company called Corymore Productions before passing

Lansbury is one of the most successful British actors in history, with six Tony Awards and five Golden Globes to her name. It also won her an Olivier Award and two Honorary Oscars from BAFTA over time! In 2014 she received a Damewood from Queen Elizabeth II for all that complicated work gone right - it was not just honor but literally putting food on many studio tables throughout homes across Britain during those difficult years after World War II finished.

she also said in an interview that she had no fear of retiring: " “Yes, I do [think about it] on some days. I think, Oh, no, goodness gracious. I can’t pull myself together to do this today. But I keep doing it. There’s going to come to a point where I’ll think I’m folding up now. I’m putting that person away in the closet and I’m going to just live out my remaining years with the family”. "

