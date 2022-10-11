COLA hike coming this week, Social Security Administration to make adjustments This Thursday

Social Security recipients are in for a major shake-up with the largest cost-of-living change (COLA) announced by Social Security since at least 1978. This means that people on disability or old age survivor benefits could see their monthly checks increase drastically, which would allow them to buy more goods and services than before without feeling too pinched by inflation

The COLA change is just one way that Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to an improved standard of living in 2023.

The 8% hike reflects a boost for the over 70 million Americans who benefit from this program, including retirees, widowers or those disabled, and others

The COLA spike is coming at just the right time for seniors, whose incomes have been steadily decreasing since inflation took hold. It’s important to monitor this figure because one-quarter of Americans rely heavily upon their monthly social security payment as providing all or most earnings--and if they feel left behind, then our economy will suffer as well!

The average beneficiary will receive the most significant increase ever, with 8.7% more money coming their way! This is a rare occurrence and only happened three times in history - once during inflationary periods between 1979-1981

The index reflects cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security recipients. The amount of increase each year depends on what data there has been from past periods and how it was calculated at the time that an award or benefits package became effective, according to SSA's website.

With a fixed income, it is essential that increases are annual to maintain buying power. This means the money won’t be lost when inflation strikes and prices increase - instead beneficiaries will see their incomes grow over time because of this guaranteed increase each year!

The good news about the aging population: even though there may come some tough times financially during retirement because of high housing or medical costs- you still receive an extra income per month which can really help with day-to-day living expenses

The number of older adults in America who are struggling financially is alarming. Over 15 million people aged 65 years old or older live below the poverty line and have incomes below 200% FPL, according to data from The National Council on Aging (NCOA). Sometimes, this means they do not receive adequate benefits at Christmas time because inflation rates vary depending on where you live; plus not every beneficiary will get an annual bonus change like others might expect given their job performance—all these factors make it difficult for our senior population during complicated times!

source: https://www.ssa.gov/history/briefhistory3.html#:~:text=The%20Social%20Security%20Act%20was,a%20continuing%20income%20after%20retirement.

https://www.history.com/topics/great-depression/social-security-act

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/social-security-2023-cola-increase-when-you-will-get-it/

