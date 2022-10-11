New York City, NY

NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXWsS_0iS9iIpX00
The mayor of New York City has requested federal aid in order to curb the growing number migrant crisis that is costing his city $1 billion dollars. He explained how this issue could cause major problems with services like healthcare and education, given their limited budgets already struggling under immense pressure from cutbacks over recent years because revenue isn't growing fast enough anymore...

The dangers associated with holding onto such large concentrations include gang activity - which must be considered before any solutions come about

"My fellow New Yorkers, we are in a crisis," they heard the mayor saying.

The city is currently housing thousands of people in shelters, with one-fifth being migrant populations. The mayor and governor have arranged for buses from Texas that are running through El Paso to New York City where they will be dispersed across various locations throughout NYC on Saturday morning— nine such vehicles arrived Friday evening containing migrating individuals whose tensions rising as gang activity increases among them

The crisis in New York City has been escalating since early April, when Abbott began busing migrants to the Big Apple. 17000 people have come from Texas alone; They bussed here 3100 of them so far by this office under Governor Greg Abbott's command!

A recent CNN article points out how increased violence occurs when large groups gather because of dangerous circumstances like this; however, there needs to consideration given towards solutions before any action takes place because it might cause more harm than good

"This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it is being sped up by American political dynamics," he said. "Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care and more are arriving every day. This crisis is not of our own making, but one that will affect everyone in this city, now and in the months ahead."

"We expect to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis. All because we have a functional, a compassionate system," he said, before making claims that "we have not asked for this."

Support for migrant children and their families has gone up. The Norwegian cruise line has agreed to provide faster and better housing for the thousands of stranded migrants currently in need. The city is now attempting a deal with them by allowing them to use the hotel room, but with skyrocketing cost, it's becoming harder to house, a cost that could continue to rise indefinitely!

Abbott, along with Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida, The three conservative officials have been critics of how Joe Biden's administration has handled the migrant crisis, saying they want to redirect these immigrants elsewhere. They believe that by transporting them all over to liberal states, saying it will help reduce pressure on our southern border communities while still drawing national attention toward what is happening there

In addition, this move might also serve some political points. "Texas’ inundated border towns are now receiving a measure of relief, and importantly, the magnitude of this ongoing crisis is finally gaining the national attention it deserves," Abbott said in a recent op-ed. "Americans are now witnessing a startling national security failure that the President continues to dismiss."

In a move that has raised the ire of both liberal mayors and White House officials, governors from states along our borders have sent buses full-time to migrant camps in New York The motivation behind this new policy? According to those at fault—a political smokescreen intended only for votes during an upcoming election cycle!

we're left with more questions than answers about how these people got here without legal documentation or any means other than walking across oceans filled.

