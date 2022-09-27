The Surprising History of Liberal Texas

When you think of Texas, the first words that come to mind might be "conservative," "Republican," and "red state." And it's true that Texas has been a reliably red state in presidential elections for decades. But it wasn't always this way. In fact, Texas has a long history of liberalism.

The Origins of Liberal Texas


The Democratic Party dominated The early days of Texas. The first two statewide elections were both won by the party. However, the election of 1856 saw the rise of the Republican Party in Texas. The party's candidate, Samuel Houston, won the election by a narrow margin. The Republican Party would win all but one of the next six statewide elections. In 1874, Richard Coke defeated Richard Hubbell to win the Democratic nomination. The Republican Party lost its grip on Texas politics in the late 1800s. The election of 1896 saw the Democrats take control of the state government. For the next two decades, the party would hold power. In 1922 and 1924, the Republican Party won statewide elections. However, the Great Depression brought an end to the party's success. In Texas politics, the Democratic Party once again dominated. The election of 1936 saw Franklin Roosevelt carry the state by a wide margin.

Texas's journey from blue to red began in the 1940s. Prior to that point, the Democratic Party had dominated Texas politics for decades. But following World War II, the state began trending Republican. This was due in part to the growing influence of suburban voters and new residents from other parts of the country who were more likely to vote Republican.

The 1960s brought more change to Texas politics. Despite being a southern state, Texas was relatively moderate on civil rights issues. In 1963, for example, then-Governor John Connally signed a law banning segregation in public schools. This law was significant because passed it just one year after the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

Texas also became known as a leader in environmentalism in the 1960s. In 1967, Governor Connally appointed conservationist Ralph Yarborough to lead the state's first department of environment. And under Yarborough's leadership, Texas created over 50 state parks and enacted laws to combat water pollution.

The Turn Towards Conservatism

The 1970s saw a shift towards conservatism in Texas politics. This was due in part to an influx of white voters from other southern states who were fleeing desegregation and racial tension. It was also due to an increase in evangelical Christian voters who were motivated by social issues like abortion and gay rights.

This trend continued in the 1980s with the election of Ronald Reagan as president. Reagan's conservative policies—including his tax cuts for wealthy Americans and his opposition to environmental regulations—resonated with Texans and helped solidify the state's reputation as a red state.

And that's where things have remained ever since. While there has been some movement towards liberalism in recent years—particularly amongst young voters—we still consider Texas a deeply conservative state.

So there you have it: the surprising history of liberal Texas. Despite its reputation as a red state, Texas actually has a long tradition of liberalism. But in recent decades, the state has trended conservative, due in part to an influx of new residents from other parts of the country.

Do you think Texas will ever return to its liberal roots? Let us know in the comments!

Texas has a long and complex history of politics. It's true that the state has been solidly red for many years now, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, prior to the 1940s, Texas was primarily a blue state. What caused this change? It's because of a variety of factors, including an influx of conservative voters from other parts of the country and an increase in evangelical Christian voters who are motivated by social issues like abortion and gay rights.

