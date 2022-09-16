Reggie Fils-Aime Says That He Doesn't Support NFTs But Nor Does He Hate Them.

nintendo alvaryo rayes

Reggie Fils-Aime, the company's President of Nintendo America, revealed that he is neither for nor against nonfungible tokens (NFTs) during a recent interview with CNET. The former technical media outlet met up at the Pax West event where they discussed gaming and its future prospects across different platforms, such as AR/VR Games & Mobile Apps, among others, within their portfolio.

The video gaming executive declared his interest in blockchain tech, saying that as a piece of technology he finds it an intriguing innovation, especially if it can improve a player's gaming experience and make it more immersive.

“There needs to be something inherently positive for the player for this as technology to take off. So I’m not for or against NFTs. I want to see an example that really adds value and I have to say, I haven’t yet seen that example,” Fils-Aime said.

The rise of the new financial era has led to an increase in demand for blockchain-based technologies. One such technology is NFTs, digital representations that can be stored on blockchains and come with unique properties like non-reproducibility or ownership tracking capabilities due they're being enrolled under smart contracts which allow them to provide greater security than traditional currencies do by authenticating every transaction automatically through encryption algorithms with no need for third-party verification procedures. Industry experts believe they will eventually become more relevant when used within various verticals, including gaming entertainment software publishing advertising automotive retailing, etc.

Fils-Aime left Nintendo on April 15, 2019. In the interview, he also shared optimism about AR-based experiences, noting that they can provide more interactivity between users who may not always be present in person or even still alive when using other technologies like smartphone apps which are limited by location restrictions.

“I believe [the metaverse] is going to be gaming-led. I don’t believe that it has to have an element of VR. I actually believe that augmented reality is going to progress much further and much faster. I’m a much bigger proponent, in part because I’ve seen great AR experiences brought to the consumer. I haven’t yet seen that wonderful VR experience I find interesting,” he said.