Faze Clan Has Hopped In The NFT Bandwagon By Joining Sandbox

Sandbox Game Sandbox Game

FaZe Clan is teaming up with The Sandbox to launch a metaverse hub called “FaZE World.” It's only the beginning of what they hope will be an immersive, interactive experience for their fans!

FaZe Clan is taking over the world. Not with their hands or feet, but by purchasing a 12X12 digital plot of land in The Sandbox to create “FaZe World”–an immersive virtual hub encompassing all things fustian- including gaming and media culture..

It's about time! The two companies have been talking for a while now, but this is the first announced joint venture of its kind. It'll be interesting to see what they come up with - especially considering how much content creators want their own virtual worlds where they can create anything without restrictions or limitations on FaZe Clan's Metaverse Endeavor soon enough, right?

FaZe fans will now have access to a digital land that surrounds their world. This partnership not only allows them the opportunity of investing in this new area but also gives people who invest early on an inside look into what's going on with some major corporations and gaming companies based there!

Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, said: “FaZe Clan’s leadership position at the apex of gaming and youth culture presents an ideal opportunity to build bridges and lead the gaming community at large into the metaverse.

Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox said this regarding the partnership between them and FaZe Clan: “We’re thrilled to collaborate in bringing FaZe World to The Sandbox as we prepare to launch many exciting activations that put players and creators in control of the next phase of Internet culture comprising user-generated content, Web 3, metaverse, and gaming .

FaZe clan has become one of the most prominent organizations in gaming and Esports, with their business spanning many industries. We primarily know their platform for its large portfolio that includes top-tier Esports teams.