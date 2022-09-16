Arrest Warrant For Do Kwon Terra Luna Founder Issued By South Korean Court

A court in South Korea has issued the founder of Terraform Labs an arrest warrant. This is raising questions about whether we can trust the crypto ecosystem as two major tokens that terra labs had issued lost $40 billion worth within just days this year alone!

Investors lost faith in the project when LUNA's price dropped dramatically after news broke that South Korea had issued arrest warrants for six people believed to have violated capital market rules.

In May the two tokens which were part of terra luna's ecosystem had lost value overnight after investors lost faith in the project and become increasingly skeptical of the ecosystem. Big Crypto Exchanges Ex Binance and Coinbase then delisted and removed the tokens from their platforms

Kwon, who has not gotten charged with anything and is effectively banned from leaving his country for four months by law enforcement officials—even though the prosecutor’s office said they haven't spoken to him yet-- told Coinage last month that South Korea's prosecutors were preventing employees of Terra Labs., where he CEO), from traveling abroad.

“It’s kind of hard to make that decision because we’ve never been in touch with the investigators. They’ve never charged us with anything.” Kwon told in an interview,

South Korean prosecutors have been steadily investigating the circumstances of Terraform Labs' collapse. In July, they conducted a raid at co-founder Daniel Shin's home as part of this probe into charges that he may have engaged in illegal activity while running his company and failed to report it when asked by authorities beforehand!

