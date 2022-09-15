New York City, NY

New York’s Museum of Modern Art Director Still Keen On NFTs

Philosophy Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MyZ5_0hwiZZLu00
New York Museum of Modern Arttommaomaoer

The Museum of Modern Art is about to make a big purchase, and they're doing it with some help from their friends. They will purchase the NFTs using funds raised during an upcoming art auction that MoMa has planned for this coming weekend!

The Museum of Modern Art has announced that it will receive a generous donation from The William S. Paley Foundation, which belongs to an art collection with ambitious goals in digital media and technology. This gift provides MoMa the opportunity for new acquisitions as well!

The great painter, William Paley, founded the CBS broadcasting network and left his art collection to MoMA. His death in 1990 led them to care for this stunning assortment which included pieces by Picasso - one of modernity's most famous artists; Renoir, whose work we know all over France from impressionist paintings done during the French Revolution era until the turn of the century Montmartre area where he lives now, as well as many more masterful works done both before and after 1900.

The auction house Sotheby’s has announced that they will offer "Three Studies for a Portrait of Henrietta Moraes," by British artist Francis Bacon. They estimated the piece is at least $35 million.

The MoMa has no intention of purchasing NFTs just yet, but Director Glenn Loury said that there is a team dedicated to watching digital art in order for their purchases or collaborations with artists. He also pointed out why they should avoid this type if it becomes necessary down the line because prices can get very unusual compared to other types such as paintings that sell at less than $10k.

“We’re conscious of the fact that we lend an imprimatur when we gain pieces, but that doesn’t mean we should avoid the domain.” He talked about NFT in an interview with the wall street journal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York Museum Of Modern Art# New York# NFT# Art# Auction

Comments / 1

Published by

i am a blogger, who writes on philosophy, tech, life, etc. if you want to keep in touch with me and stay updated the click on the link below to subscribe to my newsletter.

New York, NY
13 followers

More from Philosophy Blogger

Texas State

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.

Read full story
2 comments

Reggie Fils-Aime Says That He Doesn't Support NFTs But Nor Does He Hate Them.

Reggie Fils-Aime, the company's President of Nintendo America, revealed that he is neither for nor against nonfungible tokens (NFTs) during a recent interview with CNET. The former technical media outlet met up at the Pax West event where they discussed gaming and its future prospects across different platforms, such as AR/VR Games & Mobile Apps, among others, within their portfolio.

Read full story

Faze Clan Has Hopped In The NFT Bandwagon By Joining Sandbox

FaZe Clan is teaming up with The Sandbox to launch a metaverse hub called “FaZE World.” It's only the beginning of what they hope will be an immersive, interactive experience for their fans!

Read full story

Arrest Warrant For Do Kwon Terra Luna Founder Issued By South Korean Court

A court in South Korea has issued the founder of Terraform Labs an arrest warrant. This is raising questions about whether we can trust the crypto ecosystem as two major tokens that terra labs had issued lost $40 billion worth within just days this year alone!

Read full story

Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.

This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.

Read full story

India’s IT Ministry Has Partnered With Meta To Start A Metaverse Accelerator Program

India, a country with one of the largest populations in the world, has just launched an accelerator program that will help up to 40 startups work towards creating new realities. Meta is collaborating on this project and hopes it can lead to other collaborations, including VR/AR technology development for good social initiatives.

Read full story

the history of bill gates

Bill Gates is one of the most influential people in the world. He is the co-founder of Microsoft and is currently the richest man in the world. He is also a very smart man. Here are some reasons.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy