New York’s Museum of Modern Art Director Still Keen On NFTs

The Museum of Modern Art is about to make a big purchase, and they're doing it with some help from their friends. They will purchase the NFTs using funds raised during an upcoming art auction that MoMa has planned for this coming weekend!

The Museum of Modern Art has announced that it will receive a generous donation from The William S. Paley Foundation, which belongs to an art collection with ambitious goals in digital media and technology. This gift provides MoMa the opportunity for new acquisitions as well!

The great painter, William Paley, founded the CBS broadcasting network and left his art collection to MoMA. His death in 1990 led them to care for this stunning assortment which included pieces by Picasso - one of modernity's most famous artists; Renoir, whose work we know all over France from impressionist paintings done during the French Revolution era until the turn of the century Montmartre area where he lives now, as well as many more masterful works done both before and after 1900.

The auction house Sotheby’s has announced that they will offer "Three Studies for a Portrait of Henrietta Moraes," by British artist Francis Bacon. They estimated the piece is at least $35 million.

The MoMa has no intention of purchasing NFTs just yet, but Director Glenn Loury said that there is a team dedicated to watching digital art in order for their purchases or collaborations with artists. He also pointed out why they should avoid this type if it becomes necessary down the line because prices can get very unusual compared to other types such as paintings that sell at less than $10k.

“We’re conscious of the fact that we lend an imprimatur when we gain pieces, but that doesn’t mean we should avoid the domain.” He talked about NFT in an interview with the wall street journal.