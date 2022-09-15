Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.

This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!

The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.

Tencent has signed a Mou with Web3 company Strange Universe to integrate their VR products into the latter's platform for businesses. These two companies will work together in creating virtual world experiences that are tailored toward business needs and goals, all while Tencent's cloud unit provides an essential service-based infrastructure behind it!

With Tencent Cloud’s Virtual Interactive Space service, developers can easily build up various scenario templates to meet the diverse needs of their customers. The real-time cloud rendering enables interactive performance in any situation with an audience; while TRTC provides seamless communication between participants, which is vital for live broadcasts or conferences where everyone must be able to communicate seamlessly without interruption even if they are not physically present together at one location

Innovative Products: One example would include GME - Game Multi Media Engine-, a platform that helps organize and produce events as well as provide virtual reality content within games

As a Web3.0 company dedicated to exploring creative ideas in digital identity, practicality and interoperability, we are pleased to be working with Tencent Cloud in building an immersive virtual space,” said Edmund Oui, CEO of Strange Universe Technology. “Our goal is to provide an integrated hybrid and efficient virtual reality technology platform, and by leveraging the highly reliable, high-quality, and secure solutions of Tencent Cloud, we have taken significant steps towards achieving our mission.”

In a move to further expand its reach, In June Tencent created an extended reality unit that will build out both hardware and software for the company's upcoming products. This new team leader is Li Shen from Games Global who was previously responsible for managing technological innovation within gaming at scale globally (at least until he shuttered NFT operations).

