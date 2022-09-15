India’s IT Ministry Has Partnered With Meta To Start A Metaverse Accelerator Program

Social Media Icons LoboStudioHamburg

India, a country with one of the largest populations in the world, has just launched an accelerator program that will help up to 40 startups work towards creating new realities. Meta is collaborating on this project and hopes it can lead to other collaborations, including VR/AR technology development for good social initiatives.

Meta is working to improve interest in Metaverse in India by funding 40 early stage startups with $50 million. The company announced that they will initially select 80 applicants for this program before trimming down the number who benefit from it eventually, leaving behind only those most promising candidates' forum postulates about how technology can help them thrive as individuals and communities despite these gaps."

Meta said that the startups will gain access to financing from venture firms while also making the most out of the program by finding new customers and getting into partnerships.

Meta is tapping into smaller cities and towns as part of its technology innovation drive. The company recently partnered with the Central Board for Secondary Education, which governs private school education in India—and now they're looking forward to launching new products that could help speed up the adoption of XR/AR Technology across all levels!

India is at the forefront of innovation and economic opportunity with augmented reality technology. “India will play a pivotal role in defining future technologies. Decisions and investments made here in India now shape global discussions on how technology can deliver more economic opportunities and better outcomes for people. It is critical that we help to create an ecosystem that will enable India’s tech startups and innovators to build the foundations of the metaverse,” said Joel Kaplan, VP of Global Policy at Meta, in a statement.

Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1858714

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/meity-meta-join-hands-to-support-xr-technology-based-startups-across-india/articleshow/94180253.cms