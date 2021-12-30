Manhattan, NY

Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Found Guilty In Her Sex Trafficking Trial

Philip Popovic

In her Manhattan federal court trial on Wednesday afternoon, Ghislaine Maxwell, a former socialite from England, was convicted of sex trafficking.

In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested and charged with participating in the sexual abuse of teenagers by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, including some as young as 14.

Among the six charges she faced, Maxwell was convicted of five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXsQO_0dZ4hRxQ00
Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

According to Manhattan US attorney Damian Williams, Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty by a unanimous jury of being involved in the sexual abuse of minors.

Throughout the reading of the verdict, Maxwell remained expressionless and looked forward. Maxwell poured herself a drink of water after judge Alison Nathan finished reading the verdict. She took a drink from the bottle of water in front of her.

Then Nathan asked the jurors whether they were unanimous in their verdict. From juror to juror, the microphone was passed, and all of them agreed it was appropriate. Jeffrey Pagliuca, one of Maxwell's lawyers, patted her on the back as he left.

Bobbi Sternheim, another one of Maxwell's lawyers, asked the judge if she could arrange for Maxwell to get a booster shot for Covid-19 after Nathan dismissed the jury.

Maxwell glanced rapidly at her siblings as she left the courtroom, who were sitting on the front row. At sentencing, Maxwell could face 65 years in prison.

It marks a dramatic ending to a trial that moved much faster than expected: it was initially expected to take at least six weeks. Over a period of 10 days, prosecutors called 24 witnesses, and defense attorneys called nine.

According to the prosecution, Maxwell exploited vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to Epstein for exploitation. This case involved four accusers: Jane, Kate, Carolyn and Annie Farmer, who did not provide their full names.

She testified that Epstein began abusing her in 1994 when she was 14 - and that Maxwell sometimes stood by while the abuse occurred. Jane testified that Maxwell sometimes participated in the abuse. When she was 15 and 16, the abuse continued.

Maxwell and Kate met around 1994 when Kate was 17 years old in Paris. In the days following their first meeting, Maxwell invited Kate to her London townhouse for tea, and Epstein met her.

In a few weeks, Maxwell called Kate to say that Jeffrey wasn't able to get a massage because the massage therapist had canceled. She then proceeded to ask if Kate could give Epstein a massage.

According to Kate, Maxwell led her up to the second floor, where Epstein was dressed in a robe. Epstein initiated sexual contact after Maxwell closed the door and left them alone. Over the next several years, Kate saw Epstein every now and then.

In the early 2000s, when Carolyn was 14, she found herself in Maxwell and Epstein's company, staying at his Palm Beach mansion.

During the period between ages 14 and 18, Carolyn said she visited Epstein's home more than 100 times. She also described a physical encounter with Maxwell while setting up a massage table.

According to Annie Farmer, Maxwell gave her a nude massage at Epstein's New Mexico ranch when she was just 16 years old, and she did not testify under a pseudonym or first name.

When Farmer visited her sister, Maria, in New York City in late 1995, she met Epstein. Epstein had a studio in New York where Maria painted.

Her mother told the teen that she would be attending an educational retreat at Epstein's ranch in spring 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzUIP_0dZ4hRxQ00
Jimmy Chan/Pexels



Having had Epstein touch her hand in New York, Annie didn't want to go to the party, but felt better knowing a woman would be there: Maxwell.

As a result of the excursion, Maxwell offered to teach Annie how to massage Epstein's feet. Maxwell then told Annie she wanted her to experience a professional massage.

Maxwell's conviction means she conspired to lure, shuttle, and sex-traffick girls - and the jury agreed with her. The jury found that Maxwell transported Jane for sexual offenses. Carolyn was the target of the sex trafficking charge.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# epstein# trial# Ghislaine Maxwell# guilty# rich

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a freelance writer for over 10 years. I love to cover local news from across the United States and Canada. I deliver news that's important for you in an easily digestible format.

320 followers

More from Philip Popovic

Elon Musk Owes $11 Billion In Taxes

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has concluded a busy year of trading his shares of the electric car company. In the end, he will have one of the biggest tax bills in history.

Read full story

The New Omicron Variant Is Spreading In Children's Hospitals

Admissions to pediatric hospitals in New York City have increased by five-fold this month. The number of admitted pediatric patients has nearly doubled in Washington, DC. Nationally, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A Woman From Los Angeles Is Looking At Federal Charges After Allegedly Punching Another Passenger On A Flight

On a Delta Airlines flight last week, a woman was seen hitting a man. An online video of two passengers shouting at each other on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta surfaced over the weekend.

Read full story
16 comments

The CDC Has Shortened The Recommended Covid Quarantine Time

It has now been recommended that people testing positive for Covid-19 isolate for five days rather than 10 if they don't have symptoms -- and if they wear a mask for at least five more days.

Read full story
4 comments

Fauci Strongly Suggests That The U.S. Should Implement Vaccine Mandates For Domestic Flights

Vaccinating domestic travelers against diseases like Covid-19 should be considered by the federal government, a top infectious disease expert said Monday. In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Dr. Anthony Fauci said making vaccinations mandatory is an incentive to get more people vaccinated. "If you do that with domestic flights, that should seriously be considered."

Read full story
304 comments
Virginia State

This Virginia Family Got The First 3D Printed House In The U.S.

The first 3D printed home in the U.S. was completed by Habitat for Humanity on the first day of winter. In July, construction crews broke ground on a 1,200 square foot, three-bedroom home, and in September, various news stations checked out the progress. It was celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

Read full story

El Chapo's Wife Gets 3 Years In A U.S. Federal Prison

After pleading guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Read full story
3 comments
Florence, SC

A South Carolina Woman Has Been Awarded $10 Million After Stepping On A Rusty Nail In Walmart

A woman from Florence, South Carolina whose multiple amputations were caused by stepping on rusty nails at Walmart has been awarded $10 million dollars in damages. The news release from April Jones' lawyers states that she stepped on the nail in a Beltline Drive store in Florence in 2015 and suffered a severe foot injury. It caused an infection, which eventually resulted in three amputations. A lawsuit was filed against the big box chain in 2017 to cover costs.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Man Who Used The Covid-19 PPP Loan To Buy A Lamborghini, Gets Prison Time

Texas authorities say a 30-year-old man lied about his salary to get more than $1.6 million dollars in COVID-19 relief money through the Paycheck Protection Program and has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Read full story
8 comments
Mobile County, AL

Woman Awarded $2.1 Million After Walmart Accused Her Of Shoplifting

A woman who was falsely arrested for shoplifting at Walmart and was subsequently threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has finally seen the light of day. On Monday, a Mobile County Circuit Court jury awarded $2.1 million to Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes.

Read full story
2 comments
Glynn County, GA

Jackie Johnson, A Former Brunswick District Attorney, Has Been Arrested In Connection To The Ahmaud Arbery Case

During the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case, a former Brunswick district attorney was arrested. On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, Jackie Johnson, 49, was booked into the Glynn County Jail. According to jail records, she was released the same day. A $10,000 bond was posted for Johnson's release on her own recognizance.

Read full story
14 comments

Jack Dorsey, The CEO Of Twitter, Is Stepping Down

Jack Dorsey, Twitter Inc's CEO, is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Parag Agrawal, the social networking site announced on Monday. Agrawal's appointment indicates Twitter's long-term commitment to rebuild the way social media companies operate and endorses a strategy it previously outlined to double its revenue by 2023.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A New Lawsuit Alleges That A Pennsylvania Mennonite Church Subjected Boys to Forced Labor

Recently, the Middle District of Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit alleging a local chapter of the Mennonite Church trafficked people using forced labor to reform "troubled boys." This suit alleges that they violated three federal laws, including the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the Racketeering in Corrupt Organizations Act, and the Pennsylvania Human Trafficking Act. If a jury finds the defendants liable under RICO and Pennsylvania human trafficking laws, the men would receive three times their actual damages.

Read full story
3 comments

Canada Has Confirmed That The New Omicron Variant Has Reached North America

Two cases of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus have been reported in Ontario, according to Canadian officials. Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore, Ontario's top health officials, announced in a joint statement that two people recently returned from Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.

Read full story
4 comments

The GoFundMe For Kevin Strickland Blew Past $1 Million After The Wrongfully Convicted Man Was Released From Jail

One week after Kevin Strickland was exonerated in relation to a 1978 triple homicide he says he didn't commit, a GoFundMe fundraiser for him grew to more than $1 million. It was established by a group called Midwest Innocence Project at the end of June, when the group said it was confident he would be released, but would face "many hurdles" in adjusting to life on the outside. To help Strickland cover basic expenses and a place to live, the organization was seeking donations.

Read full story
182 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy