A Woman From Los Angeles Is Looking At Federal Charges After Allegedly Punching Another Passenger On A Flight

On a Delta Airlines flight last week, a woman was seen hitting a man.

An online video of two passengers shouting at each other on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta surfaced over the weekend.

Pixabay/Pexels

It is seen in the video that the woman, who pulled down her mask, yelled at the man for having his mask off. According to the man, he wasn't wearing a mask because he wasn't eating.

She began to get even angrier when he called her a "Karen," and another five-letter word. She hit him in the face at least once when others on the plane tried to restrain her.

“This disturbance lead to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

The agency said it was called to an incident at the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and detained the woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall, at the gate. The FBI was notified, then Cornwall was taken to a domestic police precinct where they took custody of her.

Currently, the former Raiders cheerleader, Playboy model and "Baywatch" actress, 51, is facing federal assault charges.

She was confronted by an airline employee who was with a drink cart when she tried to move from the restroom to her seat, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The flight attendant told Cornwall to find an open seat until beverage service was complete when Cornwall asked for assistance finding her seat, according to the complaint.

While flight attendants were restraining her, the older man also seemed to reach for her face, but did not touch it.

It appears she has anxiety and may not have taken her medicine before her flight, according to court records.

Ahmed Muntasir/Pexels

Cornwall was also recently arrested in Walton County for a misdemeanor DUI offense and released on $1,000 bail, according to Florida arrest records. She wrote in a court filing that she has no source of income, so she requested a public defender.

The case is still pending, and she plead not guilty. The court ordered her not to consume alcohol and not to travel by common carrier across state lines, except for one exception. As long as she takes her medication beforehand, she is able to fly back to Los Angeles.