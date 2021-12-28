This Virginia Family Got The First 3D Printed House In The U.S.

The first 3D printed home in the U.S. was completed by Habitat for Humanity on the first day of winter.

In July, construction crews broke ground on a 1,200 square foot, three-bedroom home, and in September, various news stations checked out the progress. It was celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

Binyamin Mellish/Pexels

The new owner is April Stringfield. She and her teenage son were eager to have a home of their own.

Stringfield said she is excited to make new memories in Williamsburg and especially in a house, a home. "Some place that I can call home where my son can play in the back yard and where my puppy can run around as well."

She told various news stations that her son was growing bigger and bigger, while the rooms were getting smaller.

As the holidays approach, the Stringfields are moving into their new home. The Chief Construction Officer, Craig Meadows, had hoped it would be done by now, but supply chain problems were worrying him.

In partnership with Alquist, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg built the home. Habitat estimates that Alquist saved 15% per square foot in building costs by printing the walls using concrete rather than lumber.

Alquist 3D's founder and CEO, Zachary Mannheimer, said that this is the first-ever owner-occupied 3D-printed home in the world.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg CEO Janet V. Green described this project as a game changer. They are selling an affordable home to a family four days before Christmas, as well as finding ways to build homes that are more energy efficient.

The 3D-printed house was built in just 12 hours as opposed to the usual month-long construction period.



Each Alquist home is equipped with a 3D printer, the nonprofit said in a statement. It said April would be able to print knobs, switch covers, and other replacement parts with her own 3D printer after receiving a downloadable computer file.



Ms. Green said that she would like to build more homes with this technology because it will save homeowners money in the long run.



A requirement of the Habitat Homebuyer Program is that borrowers log 300 sweat equity hours or volunteer hours. Ms. Stingfield logged 300 sweat equity hours or volunteer hours. In some of them, she was actually involved in helping the construction crews, while others were captured at the Habitat ReStore in Williamsburg.



Having worked for a hotel nearby, the homeowner will pay the no-interest loan back to Habitat.

Binyamin Mellish/Pexels





A Habitat affiliate sells a home to a partner family with low to moderate incomes all over the country and the world. According to Ms. Green, the lenders need to maintain good credit and be willing to partner with us.

A community crowdfunding campaign and a charity golf tournament helped Habitat for Humanity raise funds for the home.