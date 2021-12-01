Florence, SC

A South Carolina Woman Has Been Awarded $10 Million After Stepping On A Rusty Nail In Walmart

Philip Popovic

A woman from Florence, South Carolina whose multiple amputations were caused by stepping on rusty nails at Walmart has been awarded $10 million dollars in damages.

The news release from April Jones' lawyers states that she stepped on the nail in a Beltline Drive store in Florence in 2015 and suffered a severe foot injury. It caused an infection, which eventually resulted in three amputations. A lawsuit was filed against the big box chain in 2017 to cover costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCuHw_0dAgqUuK00
Matthias Zomer/Pexels

In the first amputation, the second toe was removed. She was later left with only her big toe after three more toes were amputated. The last amputation was just above her knee.

According to her lawyers, Jones has been confined to a wheelchair for three years, making her dependent on her children for support. She will also be able to pay for a prosthetic and make handicap accessible additions to her home, according to the Anastopoulo Law Firm, which represented Jones.

Last week, after less than two hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a $10 million dollar verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXsQO_0dAgqUuK00
Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

“The weakness of Walmart’s case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps. No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial,” the release stated.

Walmart's expert on cross-examination testified that the nail caused the injury, according to the law firm.

Walmart did not immediately comment on the verdict.

