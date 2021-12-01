Prince Andrew's Name Comes Up During The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

According to the first accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial, she had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein at 14 years old and Maxwell was there while it happened.

On Tuesday, the woman, who goes by the pseudonym Jane, took the stand in New York for the second day of the trial.

During Maxwell's trial, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., Jeffrey Epstein's longtime former pilot, was questioned about whom he flew on the Epstein's private aircraft.

“Former President Bill Clinton flew on some of the flights?” lawyer Christian Everdell asked.

“Yes,” Visoski replied.

Under cross-examination, Visoski also said that he shuttled Trump "more than once" and remembered Prince Andrew riding on Epstein's planes.

When Visoski was asked whether Trump flew on the jet with his family, he answered, "I don't remember that."

In addition to Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker on the jet, Visoski also saw former Sens. George Mitchell and John Glenn.

Visoski's daughters, aged 11 and 14, also went horseback riding at Epstein's ranch in New Mexico with Maxwell.

Epstein also gifted Visoski, a 30-year employee, several expensive gifts during his tenure, including 40 acres on his New Mexico ranch for him to build a house. 

Epstein also provided private high school education for Visoski's two daughters.

Epstein listed several fancy cars in Visoski's name, including a Mercedes, a Jaguar, and a Land Rover. According to the pilot, Epstein owned the vehicles, which are allowed to be driven near his Palm Beach, Fla., mansion by him and other staff members. 

In a question to the first accuser, a prosecutor asked how old she was when she first had "sexual contact" with Epstein.

"Fourteen years old," she replied quietly.

In response to a question about whether anyone else was in the room when there was sexual contact, she replied, "Ghislaine Maxwell."

According to her, she described the sexual interactions as casual and "no big deal."

According to the accuser, she received $2 million from the estate's victim fund.

The woman said Maxwell taught her how to massage Epstein and would sometimes physically participate in the encounters as well.

Jane told the court that Epstein was interested in music and dance and that he would like to mentor her.

It was unclear to her whether Maxwell was Epstein's employee or whether they were married or just friends.

Jurors were told that the abuse took place every two weeks between the ages of 14 and 16 when she travelled to Santa Fe and New York with them ten times.

