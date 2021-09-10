AC/DC’s “Back In Black”: For Bon Scott, or by Bon Scott?

Phil Rossi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnDFc_0aOuXcJ800
Rock ConcertDanny Howe

Is there thievery and a cover-up behind the classic rock masterpiece?

The collaboration between Bon Scott and AC/DC on their epic album, Back In Black, remains an intriguing riddle. Still unclear and unsolved to this day. How much did Bon Scott inspire this iconic, heavy metal monster? Not from the grave, but before it — as a rock and roll songwriter.

Is there thievery and a cover-up surrounding one of classic rock’s greatest albums? 40 years later, Back In Black still enjoys hefty sales and generous radio time, with no indication of slowing down.

Outside of its enormous impact and accolades, AC/DC marketed the album as a tribute to Bon Scott. AC/DC’s memorial to their former frontman may tug the heartstrings of the masses, but questions remain over Bon Scott’s artistic contribution to Back In Black.

The “Highway To Hell” Gets Paved With Platinum:

After years of touring, promotion, and limited airplay, AC/DC released their platinum-selling album, Highway To Hell. The record took off, catapulting the band to rock stardom. The boys arrived — in the money and bonafide stars.

In the fall of 1979, AC/DC began the groundwork for the follow-up album to Highway To Hell, untitled at the time. Angus and Malcolm Young would write the music, while Bon would pen the lyrics.

Through the winter of 1980, they’d often get together to compare notes. The Youngs to read Bon’s poetry, Bon to hear the latest chords and riffs. By then, the material began to form, pushing AC/DC closer to the recording studio.

The Death of Bon Scott:

When Bon finished his lyrics for the album, he called friends to celebrate the achievement. After a night of heavy drinking and drug use, Bon fell asleep in a parked car. Hours later, his mates discovered an unresponsive Scott and phoned paramedics. Rushed to a hospital, Bon was pronounced dead on arrival.

AC/DC Moves Ahead To Record That Next Album, Holding Rehearsals for Bon Scott’s Replacement:

After weeks of tryouts, AC/DC selected Brian Johnson to be the band’s new lead singer. Soon after, AC/DC departed for the Bahamas to record that forthcoming album, Back In Black.

Bon Scott’s Notebook: Conspiracy Theory or Classic Rock’s Holy Grail?

After Bon’s death, his belongings were surrendered to the Scott family. The notebook with Bon’s song lyrics wasn’t among those items.

Legend has it, members of AC/DC’s entourage broke into Bon’s apartment and confiscated his notebook. (To this day, AC/DC denies any use of Bon’s lyrics on Back In Black, or knowledge of a notebook).

Since ‘Back In Black’ and Beyond:

AC/DC continues to produce hit singles and gold records, yet nothing with the gravitas of Back In Black, Highway To Hell, or other albums from the Bon Scott era. All of AC/DC’s studio efforts since Back In Black, sound uneven and formulaic — one or two standouts in a lineup of mediocre tracks.

Raised on New York City radio, I know firsthand AC/DC gets enormous airplay. I also know that 90% of it comes from Back In Black and Highway To Hell. The other ten remains divided, still favoring the Bon Scott albums (High Voltage and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap lead the charge).

AC/DC has made a lucrative career from a past shaped and influenced by Bon Scott — impossible without him. People wonder if Bon Scott will ever receive artistic credit for Back In Black if, in fact, it’s merit he’s earned and due.

When It Comes To Money, Actions Speak In Volumes:

If none of Bon’s lyrics were used for Back In Black, as AC/DC claims, why does the Scott family continue receiving royalties from Back In Black?

If AC/DC wrote and recorded Back In Black after Bon’s death, what would AC/DC owe his estate? What would cause a non-disclosure agreement between AC/DC and the Scott family regarding these royalty payments?

Rock and Roll Folklore:

I don’t buy the myth that a hyper-inspired Brian Johnson matched AC/DC’s music with these lyrics. Not when Johnson himself hasn’t written anything close to Back In Black in 40 years — neither has AC/DC.

Is it possible Bon’s missing notebook became the muse for Back In Black? It does point this way. Brian Johnson might deserve credit for filling in the blanks, but writing an album of this magnitude from scratch? In such a short time? By a songwriter with not much of a track record before or since?

Epilogue:

Bon Scott became famous as the inspiration for Back In Black. In the dedication of this behemoth recording, but never as an actual artist and collaborator.

Facts and truth are funny things — no wonder people fear them. They’re often as cold as a dark tombstone, wink-wink.

Forget the mythology. Until there’s a deathbed confession, we may never know the true backstory connecting Bon Scott, AC/DC, and Back In Black.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Phil is a blogger interested in sports, culture, politics, and the art scene.

Hackensack, NJ
82 followers

More from Phil Rossi

The Fundamentals of Our Favorite Independent Films

Every decade has its list of favorite and fantastic independent movies. As fans, we marvel at the filmmakers who seem to get optimum mileage out of their efforts. We know the stories of these determined artists trying to make their films. They’ve become folklore — as much as the films themselves, their legacy of an insurmountable journey.

Read full story

9/11–20 Years Later

With the 20-year commemoration of the 2001 Terrorist Attacks upon us, I’d rather focus on the national strides we’ve made as a whole. Instead of dwelling on the falling skies of the newborn 20s, I’d rather incorporate an optimistic outlook. That includes going forward.

Read full story
2 comments
Bergen County, NJ

BCCLS: A Unique Lending System For Bergen County Residents Through Their Free Public Library

A library card is all one needs to join the Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS), known as Buckles. Every public library in Bergen County is a BCCLS partner, along with 15 libraries from Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. To date, there are 77 free public libraries that comprise the network.

Read full story

The Police Force of Tomorrow

Calls to defund, dismantle, and restructure our police departments have entered the national narrative. The issue has also been drafted by both platforms in the 2020 Election. Countless state and local governments have announced that police reform will be a priority on their future agendas.

Read full story

Roger Maris: Baseball’s Forgotten Home Run King

The steroid-free player who broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record. In 1961, Roger Maris, a right fielder for the New York Yankees, broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record. In 1927, Ruth hit 60 dingers. The Babe’s record stood for 34 years until Maris hit his 61st in the fourth inning of the last game of the ’61 season.

Read full story

The ABA— Basketball With Spirit, Flair, and Game

A pioneer league that changed the face and essence of pro basketball. As the 2021 NBA Finals arrive, it’d be remiss not to give the ABA — the American Basketball Association, a shoutout. A thank you and homage to an old-school style of basketball with its funk and style in full bloom.

Read full story

The MAGA Conundrum

For every right-wing podcast and pro-Trump rally crying election fraud, multitudes of Trump voters remain grounded in reality. They know the 2020 Presidential Election wasn’t rigged. Disappointed Trump lost, but remain grateful that our institutions held up.

Read full story

The Dark Side of the Web

Online accusations, Internet assault, and trial by algorithms are here to stay. In a recent workshop on low-budget film production, the moderator asked the class if anyone had Googled his name. I did, and what I discovered concerned me. Gary had recently been sued for breach of contract and stealing a writer’s screenplay.

Read full story

Is Blaming The NRA Hurting or Helping Gun Control?

On the eve of President Biden's quest to tackle firearms reform. Despite one’s view of gun control and ownership rights, the NRA is either a parasite or an advocate. Not much in-between, but since the NRA doesn’t pass legislation, why are they always the focal point of the firearms debate?

Read full story
1 comments

How Did We Get So Tribal?

Turning social discourse into bloodsport fails our fellow man, our humanity, and our path to a better world. Instead of viewing social and political issues with open minds and various vantage points, our new pastime is picking sides. And it’s expected. In our haste, we prune the facts that support our position.

Read full story

Attacking the Artist Creates More Hate and Casualties, Not Better Art

Why are the PC Police infiltrating the arts and marginalizing creative endeavors? Trolling the Internet, social media, and TV for artists and film productions to target?. The end results are artists and producers accused of being racist and sexist. Bashing actors for characters they have been cast to portray. Not to mention, a disturbing trend and dangerous precedent.

Read full story
1 comments

Being 'In The Moment' Isn’t Just For Actors

After a few small roles in independent, short films, and an epic flop at producing my own feature, I figured acting wasn’t in the cards. I let failure and the lack of progress derail and define me. I continued to write fiction and nonfiction, concentrating less on acting.

Read full story

Jimi Hendrix: A Classic Unicorn

A lesson and reminder to remain authentic and true to ourselves. In 1966, at a rock club in New Jersey, a 23-year-old guitarist auditioned for a spot in the venue’s lineup. Like most who had listened to Jimi Hendrix for the first time, management was floored.

Read full story

The Grand Reopening

A Mutating Virus and Fear of Lawsuits are Keeping Small Business Owners on Edge. With employees returning to work and consumers looking for goods and services, questions abound over employee and customer safety. We all share the anxiety of Covid-19’s damage, threat, and ominous lifespan.

Read full story
1 comments

The Conundrum Of Colin Kaepernick

Is the beleaguered athlete a victim, a pariah, or an obsolete quarterback?. Following the George Floyd tragedy and BLM marches, the plight of Colin Kaepernick returned to the sports and cultural spotlight. Since the Jacob Blake incident and recent boycotts by pro athletes, hope resurfaced that Kaepernick could enjoy his great comeback to the NFL.

Read full story
103 comments

Ending Racism Through Education

Black History and Juneteenth can save our youth, our future, and our humanity. How can we create a better future? The answer might reside in our present — the children who will inherit our legacy.

Read full story
1 comments
Passaic, NJ

Homelessness and the ‘Postal Paradox’

Among the many obstacles facing today’s homeless is the ability to receive mail. While out in the street, one of the deterrents of getting the help these people need arrives through the post office.

Read full story

Is It Time to Change Youth Football?

Over the last half-century, the popularity of American football has exploded. These days, the sport appears to have replaced baseball as the country’s favorite pastime. Both the NFL and the NCAA have watched their reach and bottom lines expand exponentially. From the creation of streaming platforms to online gambling. Television coverage and added programming on national, regional, and cable channels continue to grow each year. Factor in the fantasy leagues, podcasts, and digital media landscape, the sport’s popularity, and personal engagement appears boundless, if not infinitive.

Read full story

UFOs, Classified Aircraft, or Hoax?

Unidentified Aerial PhenomononDept. of the U.S. Navy. The latest UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. The cockpit images and videos of flying objects recorded by U.S. Navy pilots seem to have more questions than answers. Extra-terrestrial, military technology, or prank?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy