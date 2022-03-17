Wayne Thomas receives Robert J Sinnott Public Affairs Award from PHCC of MA

Bill Leydon and Wayne Thomas at Awards Dinner PHCC of MA E. Grealish Photography

S. DiCarlo, K. Tynan, W. Thomas and M. Ingrao at Awards Dinner E. Grealish Photography

Earlier this month, Wayne Thomas of Deacon Plumbing in Stoughton and PHCC of MA Executive Director was chosen as the 2022 Robert J. Sinnot Award Winner. The Robert J. Sinnott Public Affairs Award was established in 1983 to honor its first recipient, who served as editor of the New England Progress Magazine for 25 years. Its purpose is to recognize individuals who have made outstanding and significant contributions to the association and to the industry.

In 1979, after spending several years as an employee at family owned and operated Deacon Plumbing, Wayne Thomas sat for his Master Plumbers license and achieved it. Shortly thereafter, he took over the reigns at Deacon Plumbing. Thomas then joined the PHCC of MA Association in order to help grow his business and give back to the trade community. He became active in the local Charles River Chapter and then took membership a step forward joining the Board of Directors for Massachusetts. He served on the Executive Committee and served the Association as President in 1999. During his time with the association as a contractor member he held a variety of roles and also coordinated a Home for Our Troops project, a habitat for humanity job, and planned many contractor events.

Mr. Thomas switched his focus while still remaining extremely active in the industry and served as the Executive Director for the Board of Examiners of Plumbers and Gas Fitters where he drafted policies and wrote code for the board’s approval. During this time, he taught inspectors continuing education classes and represented the board at community activities to enhance the board’s community profile while also strengthening ties with the local vocational technical schools.

In 2017, he returned to PHCC of MA as Executive Director, and he continues to work with the State Board of Examiners as a board member. He has been instrumental in upkeeping our plumbing and gas code as well as several other trade based initiatives to keep the industry moving forward. Wayne’s ability to bring a group together under all types of circumstances and his forward thinking initiatives to improve relations between members and the community are invaluable. For this, he has been named the 2022 recipient of the Robert J Sinnott Award.