Music is the food of life

Orsino did not know that the immortal words which he spoke would become recorded as the first line of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and be quoted with such frequency. "If music be the food of love, play on. Give me excess of it…" Listening to music was not a pastime of mine. It was part of my life’s journey that aided me in dealing with mental health challenges, solitude, and the opening of my mind to embrace all that was good and clean. Music was the vehicle that transported me to distant lands, not dissimilar to the impact of a good book.

My two favorite singers, male and female, are Julio Iglesias and Dame Shirley Bassey. It has nothing to do with the fact that he is immensely handsome and she is simply gorgeous. Dame Bassey’s control of the diaphragm, larynx, and vocal folds is nothing short of divine. It is no wonder that she sang so many of the James Bond theme songs. As I watched her sing, her facial expressions painted a picture of joyous confidence as her lips caressed every note. Maybe, just maybe, Pavarotti’s and Onew’s mouths open a wee bit wider when they hold their ear-shattering high notes. Her flamboyant array of clothing continued unto 2022, as revealed when she performed at the British Academy Film Awards. Her fingers manipulate the air with a deft finesse, a show woman of enormous talent. She shows off her vocal range in every song that she performs.

The Love Doctor, Julio Iglesias, Spanish accent notwithstanding, has thrilled me from my teenage days, in particular, when daydreaming of virtual and some realistic belles was the norm. His love songs sent my imagination into the stratosphere while I listened to some of his choice songs, like El Amor, even if sung in Spanish, touched my innocent heart. Later in life, after I had met my wife, I played Iglesias’ songs at candlelight dinners. It was his singing that pervaded the air during Valentine’s Day. Listen to Crazy and All of You, which he duetted with Diana Ross, and feel the richness of true love. There is tenderness, sweetness, and joy associated with the words emanating from his lips. He embraces the feelings as he sings in those sultry tones, as if seducing the female listener. How he holds those notes while hardly opening his mouth is beyond me as he closes his eyes and bellows out those love songs. It is no wonder that he was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been one of the top record sellers in music history.

Things and Places

Music covers all facets of life, from the mundane to the softness and fragility of the human condition. No one does it better than Michael Jackson with Ben, the O’Jays with Brandy, Donna Summers with McArthur Park, and the Mighty Gabby with Emmerton. Jackson sang about Ben, a mouse that, strangely enough, was his friend that reciprocated his love. There’s a great deal of passion for this rodent, as is exquisitely demonstrated in the freshness of voice. The world knows of Jackson’s tantalizing voice. Then there’re the O’Jays, not to upstage Jackson, singing about a dog that ran away, but oh what joy its return brought to the main singer. It’s a pet lover’s ballad. It takes the phrase "man’s best friend" to another level as he is relieved of the loneliness that invaded his environment on the departure of the dog. It’s easy to think that the O’Jays are singing about a woman rather than an animal.

Summers is passionate about a cake that someone left out in the rain. How could a cake conjure up such emotions and a writer’s detailed eye for her surroundings. The listener is left feeling that the making of the cake was a one-off event that was unrepeatable. McArthur Park is four minutes and thirty-eight seconds of deliciously, sweet notes like dripping icing. Her voice is angelic. But let’s not forget Gabby’s impassioned plea for a housing development called Emerton that was compulsorily acquired by the government, leaving the community in despair. His song contains a David vs. Goliath element, with Goliath’s conquest scattering the people throughout the island. Listeners can almost hear a tearful strain as Gabby bellows out his strong notes in a voice that stamps its energy. It’s a personal tale of pain and defeat. Gabby holds onto a note like the venerable Caruso.

Heartaches/Disappointments

Listening to songs about heartaches and disappointments puts me into a cocoon of gratitude and an appreciation for my current or past condition. When I was a teenager and, in my twenties, while in a particularly bad mood, which was seldom, I would listen to Smokie’s Living Next Door to Alice and Bread’s Diary. Both these songs taught me valuable life lessons. First, Smokie’s song taught me to be bold and not take things for granted. I was a shy, introverted youngster but learnt that dealing with responses from someone else is entirely up to me. Better sooner than later and certainly not as long as Smokie. Dealing with disappointment is part of life, and I didn’t want to have the same type of regrets as Smokie did. As to amorous encounters, I felt Bread’s pain but was never so gracious when the results were not in my favor. Being forward has its advantages, and making assumptions in love relationships is for scientists and politicians. Reading someone’s diary is like reading someone’s text messages. It’s rude and unethical and may lead to heartache and disappointment. From Bread’s Diary, I learned to be an effective communicator. I learned to be prepared for responses other than the ones that I may have conjured up in my mind.

Bruno Mars’ Grenade’s words are so important for dealing with toxic relationships, in particular when relationships are lopsided. In this song, Mars is so articulate in revealing his pain in a non-reciprocal love relationship. He is in love with the idea of being in love and is willing to do the impossible to maintain a relationship that vaporizes his positive yearning. Unrequited love, as only poets can pen it, can be burdensome and self-destructive. On the other hand, Bobby Goldboro’s Honey is just plain sad and unfortunate, dotted with elements of hope. It reminds me of Love Story, a bitter-sweet theme that has its redemptive qualities through Goldboro’s pristine dulcet tones. He is understanding but heartbroken. The story smacks of the reality of death, memories, and contentment.

Motivational

Into each life must come some rain and snow, mudslides, and volcanoes. When I want to conquer the world, I often pray, play some hymns, and listen to motivational songs. Fired up, the unconquerable soul is supercharged for a few months at a time. When coaches, mentors, and psychologists were not the mainstay of the average person’s life, music provided the molding opportunities when played with regularity. Take The Greatest Love of All, sung by one of the greatest voices of this and the last century, Whitney Houston. I preferred George Benson’s version when I was growing up. This song generates some inner strength to be the best that one can be. It’s about self-love and having the courage to recognize it. Follow this up with I Believe I Can Fly by R. Kelly and an unconquerable spirit is presented for all the world to witness. It’s a powerful and inspirational song sung by a strong voice, the melodious Kelly voice. Just take the advice and run with it for motivation. It’s fitting.

And when it’s not enough to go it alone, a support mechanism is needed in the form of a trusting friend, partner, or family member. Cheerleader by OMI drives home the point of needing someone in your corner when the chips are down; someone who sees and values the potential in all of us. Everyone needs a cheerleader, and that’s why personal and business coaches are so popular. OMI’s voice is peaceful and encouraging, as opposed to Eminem’s I’m Not Afraid theme of self-affirmation. The absence of the F-bombs would propel this song along an affirmation pathway that is sufficient to deal with the harsh reality of life in all social brackets. Conquering fear is one of the pillars of success. Eminem encourages introspection, adjustments, and moving forward with greater intensity. He does not mix words as he is adept at word placement. The crooner, Frank Sinatra, sang My Way as only he could; with a confidence born of great experience and a long life. To understand this song and to relate to it implies that one’s life has been a success. This is a self-proclaiming success declaration in a musical format. Elements of contentment and realistic accomplishments punctuate a turbulent life. Weighing the failures and regrets, life is still great. His voice is strong and powerful and ever so beautiful.

Spiritual and Reflective

Would any music be complete without a few gospel songs or hymns? After all, hymns of praise were the first musical chants. Take CeCe Winans’ How Great Thou Art, which recognizes a powerful being that created the world and all of mankind to boot. Winans’ voice, like George Beverly Shea's, is worshipful, calming, and purposeful. There is a representation of God’s work in nature, from the thunder to the stars, which calls for praise to God to be focused and committed. The soul sings praises to and is in awe of Him and the sacrifice of His son, Jesus Christ. Winans’ voice seems to hover in the air, backed up by unseen angels. Josh Grogan and Charlotte Church’s The Prayer further extends the communication lines with divinity. The duet’s voices are harmonious and praiseworthy. The heavenly request is for guidance and faith for spiritual security.

O Holy Night by Celine Dion delights in the birth of Jesus Christ. Dion’s voice captures the sobriety of the moment. Her singing is extraordinary as she performs with the casual elegance that is her trademark. The voice reverberates throughout any building as she pulls and holds notes for extended periods. One can almost feel the darkness of the night and the twinkling of the stars when Christ was born. There are reflective tones to set the mood for praising God, and The Sound of Silence by the Gregorian Monks and Only Time by Enya ensure that this happens. The Monks define peaceful and harmonious tones. The question is, can there be a sound of silence? Dreams and visions are conjured up with silence, conveying a sense of reverence. Enya has always been my favorite group for creating a peaceful environment for reflection and life’s contemplations. Their tones are measured, relaxing, and heavenly.

Songs of Protest

Finally, three singers from three different genres, sporting three different nationalities; the late Bob Marley, a Jamaican; John King, a Barbadian; and the late Michael Jackson, an American, encapsulated the human condition in a rhythmical style, touching the heart strings of those who are paying attention to what’s happening in the world. More specifically, the thinking portion of humanity. Bob Marley’s Rat Race, and Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us, provide the backdrop to the current series of tensions throughout the world where there are wars, rumors of wars, and rumors of Armageddon. Marley laments the fact that the human race is involved in a rat race and warns against forgetting one’s history. He stresses mankind’s false sense of security and waxes philosophically in his opening verse of War when he states that "until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war." The reggae beat adds a level of urgency to his findings as the lyrics parallel those of John King and Michael Jackson. These songs are meant to be taken seriously, while the lyrics ought to be read as a declaration of protest against human indignity, greed, warmongering, corruption, and racism.

On the other hand, John King’s message is a prayer to the Heavenly Father, an appeal to the spirit of kindness, charity, and the exercise of commonsense in dealing with personal matters that must not lead to bloodshed. His song is an international requiem for the men and women who died in vain at the hands of their own countrymen or in battles against enemy nations. He paints an apt picture of the sale of death in his country, equally applicable in every nation on earth; more specifically, Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine, and USA-Iran, which are "getting rich off the souls of our children." It chilled my blood when I heard the line, "blood running in the streets like water" conjuring up images of the lost lives of soldiers in the wars that dot the universe to satisfy the egos and pockets of the one percent of the overall population. Each song is painful to listen to but is a stark reminder that, as intelligent beings, mankind ought to think and act as such. There is great suffering detected in their melodious voices.

Let us take music and hymns seriously enough to want to make a difference in developing our countries in a peaceful and harmonious manner. Music is not the universal panacea for all social and economic ills, but when coupled with gospel principles, it is an option that’s worth considering for one’s mental health. Carry on smartly!