A good book, great music and a roti

As a teenager, all I ever needed was a delicious, warm beef and potato roti, an interesting book (all were at the time), some inspirational music, and a quiet place far from the maddening crowd. I would emerge from that quiet place of solitude after 24 hours, drunk with life. Characters frolicked in my mind’s eye, images etched into the psyche, reality was a wee bit too much. That all changed as life took a turn with the opportunity to develop a career and to build a small family.

The sci-fi genre fascinated me. There was so much possibility, so much that could be accomplished in the future if only the naysayers understood. Perhaps, just perhaps, the naysayers were not as privileged as the Arthur C. Clarkes and Jules Vernes of this world, who would peep into the future or with the skills of extrapolating a few scientific facts and projecting the kind of future of which we would be proud. When Jules Verne wrote 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and From the Earth to the Moon, he described the fictional electric-powered Nautilus submarine. It could as well have been the Polaris submarine of the 20th century about which he was writing. When he advanced the concept of a journey to the moon, he inspired NASA and many countries with the grand idea that space travel and even landing on the moon were possible.I’m not so sure that his clairvoyant skills saw as far as the Mars Pathfinder of 1997.

Bear in mind that Jules Verne wrote 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea in 1869, and it would have been considered preposterous to consider such a real-life sea vehicle. The USS Nautilus was the first nuclear-powered submarine named for Jules Verne’s fictional submarine. It’s not hard to speculate that the Space Shuttle Columbia was the first of five US Space Shuttle orbiters to fly in space, commencing in April 1981. Verne’s launching vessel was the Colombiad.

David Rorvik’s book, In His Image: The Cloning of a Man, was published in 1978. I read it as a young man and was awe-struck. He described the cloning of a wealthy man, the process of which he was hired to document. The scientific world considered the writer to be a charlatan. They postulated that cloning of humans, even small animals, was impossible. It was not until approximately 20 years later that Dolly the sheep was acknowledged as the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. When the book was published, many scientists went to great lengths to claim that it was impossible to clone a mammal, given that such experiments had failed and that the technology was nonexistent. The negativity surrounding the publication of the book on cloning was sufficient to nip the subject in the bud. Commonsense and science prevailed, resulting in the cloning of horses and mules as early as 2003. Other animals such as the domestic cat and dog, along with farm animals such as goats and sheep, have been cloned successfully.

The rationale, according to the scientists, was to ensure that endangered species were saved for posterity. Nothing more was said about human cloning until 1999, when Advanced Cell Technology, a private biotechnology company, made the first human embryo clone, destroying it after 12 days for ethical reasons. To cap it off, Clonaid’s CEO, Brigitte Boisselier, at a December 2002 press conference held in Florida, claimed that the company had delivered a 7-pound baby girl called Eve, the world's first publicly acknowledged human clone. I propose that not much is heard about human cloning for ethical, religious, and technological reasons. Shame on the scientific community for maligning Mr. Rorvik for doing his job back then. Of course, that’s the benefit of hindsight, but I was convinced that the book was an honest representation of his client’s cloning process.

In 2020, when the world stood still and some members of the populace had no choice but to read books and post video clips on the leading social media platforms, some enthusiastic readers alluded to authors Sylvia Brown and Dean Koontz’s books, End of Days, published in 2008 and The Eyes of Darkness, published in 1981, respectively. These two books published between a dozen years and four decades, contains details that are eerie, to say the least. First, Browne’s End of Days, contained words to the effect that "in around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments" while Koontz’s The Eyes of Darkness referred to a killer virus called Wuhan-400 which identified the city in China where Covid-19 raised its ugly head. A mere drop in the bucket of clairvoyance but an unnerving closeness to the truth.

Then there’s Morgan Robertson’s book Futility, earlier published as the Wreck of the Titan in 1898. It predicted the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 with great accuracy. Whether his method was fortune-telling or a projection of the odds of such a large ocean liner striking an iceberg is neither here nor there, given his maritime background. After all, the names of the fictional ocean liner and the RMS Titanic, in addition to the month of April when the tragedy occurred, are similar. They were both presumed to be unsinkable. Both were on their maiden voyage. They were both in the North Atlantic and both struck an iceberg, the ultimate cause of their destruction.

Finally, the last book in the New Testament of the Holy Bible, Revelation, contains a rich assortment of revelations for many generations to come. Most likely, it’s about the world’s end game. That is not to say that there aren’t many other books contained within the Bible that have foretold of events that have come to pass. The book of Isaiah prophesied details of the life, persecution, and death of Jesus Christ long before he was born and with frightening accuracy. The book of Daniel foretold of changes to the governments of the day that became a reality in part. I shudder to think what will happen as the book of Revelation comes to pass. The question is, what do we learn about ourselves and the world around us as we digest these apocalyptic prophecies?

But enough about books. Have the lyrics of songs ever been known to be predictors of historical events? As the Bard once wrote, and aptly so, "If music be the food of love, play on." There are a couple of songs that have haunted me as a youth since I found out how closely they approach the truth of future events. Some of the songs predicted events, while others appeared to have foretold the demise of their singer. Take Leaving on a Jet Plane, popularized by singer-songwriter John Denver. It was a predictor of Denver’s demise. It was written in 1966, one of over 200 songs that Denver wrote. However, this one was special and personal to him. The chorus goes, "'Cause I'm leavin' on a jet plane, Don't know when I'll be back again, Oh baby, I hate to go." In 1997, John Denver died when the experimental plane that he was piloting crashed into Monterey Bay.

This may be a stretch, but I believe that Jim Reeve’s, I’ll Fly Away which he released in 1962, may have been a predictor of his death. He died in 1964 when his single-engine Beechcraft plane crashed near Nashville, Tennessee. He, too, was at the helm of the plane. The stirring second verse: "When the shadows of this life have flown, I'll fly away, Like a bird from prison bars has flown, I'll fly away." The song has both spiritual and temporal implications.

John Lennon and Tupac fall into the group of creative maestros who wrote about their deaths. The single most complete artiste is a Trinidadian calypsonian called Crazy, whose calypso, In Time to Come, is replete with prognostications, half of which have been revealed to be accurate as time unfolds. His first prediction was that the USA would have a black president in a few years' time. Eight years later, on November 4, 2008, Barack Hussain Obama, an African-American senator, became the 44th President of the USA. Crazy’s second prediction dealt with the legal sale of marijuana in shops. In 2021, there were 34 state-regulated cannabis or recreational dispensaries. Two years after Crazy predicted that human cloning would be possible, Brigitte Boisselier claimed that baby Eve was a product of cloning.

Next, Crazy claimed that "cars would fly in the sky." Since 2012, the Dutch Pal-V Liberty flying cars have been available and are now street-legal in Europe. AeroMobil’s luxury flying cars were introduced in 2021 but will not be available until all the regulatory requirements are completed in 2023. The price tags are hot like the Caribbean sun. One of the most peculiar forecasts was that "people will have real sex by remote control," which had me shaking my head in disbelief. A few minutes of research prepared me for an intrusion of products designed for sexual partners to excite and manipulate each other’s sensitive body parts by remote control as long as WiFi or an internet connection is available. Amazon already sells such products. Who would have thought?

Crazy’s predictions may appear somewhat pedestrian at this point in history when he stated that "AIDS victims will survive." However, it must be remembered that AIDS was a horrifying disease and carried a stigma that defied all explanation over 20 years ago. His song envisioned AIDS patients surviving and being healed. Thanks to the use of postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) and a combination of antiviral drugs, there has been a reduction in the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99%. Additionally, most governments have banned cigarette smoking in public spaces, but not altogether, as he envisioned over two decades ago.

As a visionary, the calypsonian sang about how "computers will compose calypso" at a future date. It wasn’t until I dabbled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) generative art that I understood the breadth of AI’s intrusion into every aspect of mankind’s life. There are AI tools on the market to write prose and poetry, not omitting music and lyrics. Since 2020, an annual AI Song Festival has been held as an international music competition and conference, hosted currently by Wallifornia Music Tech of Belgium. The songs are primarily composed by AI. No doubt, calypso is just another genre on the AI’s hit list. It’s just a matter of time.

The pandemic of 2020, brought on by the coronavirus that caused COVID-19, led to social distancing and even lockdowns in several countries. Consequently, church members, attendees of mosques and temples met either virtually or as family-based churches. The pronouncement that "people won’t go to church anymore" was an outrageous claim that became reality twenty years later. A high proportion of church members have not returned to weekly church service since the lockdowns. It was a black swan event of a lifetime.

The calypso, In Time To Come, includes a line to the effect that "advertisements will light up the sky and holograms will dazzle the eyes." Unconventional means of advertising, as opposed to the time-tested bulletin boards and large TV screens, pounced upon the scene in a grandiose manner when miniature, lighted drones and holography became manageable and ubiquitous. Since 2012, advertisements have been lighting up the sky, not merely the vertical spaces. 3D holograms and hundreds of drones choreographed images that were breathtaking.

Eventually, the cityscape will change in the larger cities like Tokyo, New York, London, and Beijing. If you followed the Beijing New Year 2022 celebrations and the subsequent Winter Olympics opening, there were breathtaking demonstrations of superior graphics using holographic equipment. Drake’s 2018 concert and the halftime show held by Lady Gaga at the 2017 Super Bowl LI were sufficient proof that the technology has been perfected. Aerial and volumetric graphics using drones, plasma, oxygen and laser technology have become the order of the day. Marketing and sales will never be the same again.

Come what may, Calypsonian Crazy was not insane at all. He was enlightened. Like Nostradamus, he saw things at a higher level. Carry on smartly!