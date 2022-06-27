Reno named America's best small city to live, visit and invest

Reno in Nevada has been named America's best small city in a ranking of the most desirable places to live, visit and invest.
America’s best small cities have been ranked using a unique combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 23 areas grouped into six core categories.
Resonance Consultancy has published a report ranking the nation's cities with metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) of populations above 100,000 but under 500,000.
Aside from Reno, other high-performing small cities were Naples in Florida, Santa Fe in New Mexico, Savannah in Georgia and Asheville, North Carolina.
The report, the world's most comprehensive city ranking, uses 23 factors grouped into six categories covering a range of criteria including weather, access to outdoor space, education and work prospects, population diversity, leisure options, sports teams and even social media popularity.
"What distinguishes our methodology from all others is that we also incorporate user-generated data to quantify the number of quality restaurants, shops, nightlife and other experiences that make urban living so alluring. Based on the data we have collected over the past five years, we know that a city’s performance for factors such as Facebook Check-ins, Instagram mentions, recommended culinary experiences, museums, nightlife, culture and shopping, have some of the highest correlations with not only the number of visitors a city receives, but investment and economic growth as well. Rebooting this software of urban experiences will be as important as improvements to the hardware in terms of investments in infrastructure when it comes to a city’s recovery from this crisis." – Chris Fair, President & CEO, Resonance Consultancy
Methodology
The six categories and 23 factors are:
- Place: weather, safety, sights & landmarks, parks & outdoor
- Product: airport connectivity, attractions, museums, university ranking, convention centre, pro sports teams
- People: diversity, educational attainment
- Prosperity: Fortune 500 companies, household income
- Programming: culture, nightlife, dining, shopping
- Promotion: Facebook check-ins, Google search, TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, Google Trends
Reno Takes Top Spot
Known as the “Biggest Little City in the World", Reno has been crowned America's best small city thanks to its natural assets and growing infrastructure. The report highlights Reno's snow-capped Sierra Nevadas and exceptional weather as a major draw for people searching for work-life balance.
When it comes to nature, the looming Mt. Rose makes for a striking snowy backdrop, the Truckee River is perfect for an idyllic float through town, the ski slopes are less than an hour’s drive away and the rocky cathedrals of Yosemite National Park are a legitimate long-weekend road trip option.
The city also performed well for nightlife among small cities, taking the top spot in the category. Additionally, Reno’s tech companies and highly educated young workers, who come for the jobs and stay for the enviable location (Lake Tahoe is less than an hour away) and accompanying year-round outdoor lifestyle.
A casino town goes all-in on art, culture and innovation. Is it any wonder that young talent is pouring in? – Resonance Consultancy
Other highlights included Reno’s convention center, the National Bowling Stadium, the Urban Air Adventure Park trampoline emporium and the world’s tallest artificial rock-climbing wall at 164ft (49.85m) tall!
America’s 100 Best Small Cities
Resonance Consultancy is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development. They produce a number of reports and rankings assessing the world’s top cities' strengths and weaknesses.
1. Reno, Nevada
2. Naples, Florida
3. Santa Fe, New Mexico
4. Savannah, Georgia
5. Asheville, North Carolina
6. Anchorage, Alaska
7. Boulder, Colorado
8. Trenton, New Jersey
9. Myrtle Beach, South
10. Ann Arbor, Michigan
11. Santa Cruz, California
12. Napa, California
13. Atlantic City, New Jersey
14. Hilton Head, South Carolina
15. Lansing, Michigan
16. Lincoln, Nebraska
17. Kahului, Hawaii
18. Charlottesville, Virginia
19. Fort Wayne, Indiana
20. Santa Maria, California
21. Mobile, Alabama
22. Fort Collins, Colorado
23. Bloomington, Illinois
24. Ithaca, New York
25. Green Bay, Wisconsin
26. Wilmington, North Carolina
27. Springfield, Missouri
28. Midland, Texas
29. Davenport, Iowa
30. Bend, Oregon
31. Pensacola, Florida
32. Gainesville, Florida
33. State College, Pennsylvania
34. Salinas, California
35. Champaign, Illinois
36. Burlington, Vermont
37. San Luis Obispo, California
38. Punta Gorda, Florida
39. South Bend, Indiana
40. Iowa City, Iowa
41. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
42. Tallahassee, Florida
43. Kalamazoo, Michigan
44. Fargo, North Dakota
45. Medford, Oregon
46. Erie, Pennsylvania
47. Corpus Christi, Texas
48. Evansville, Indiana
49. Athens, Georgia
50. Las Cruces, New Mexico
51. Rochester, Minnesota
52. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
53. Lawrence, Kansas
54. College Station, Texas
55. Huntsville, Alabama
56. Columbia, Missouri
57. Manchester, New Hampshire
58. Eugene, Oregon
59. St. George, Utah
60. Vallejo, California
61. Flagstaff, Arizona
62. Columbus, Georgia
63. Yuma, Arizona
64. Redding, California
65. California, Maryland
66. Kennewick, Washington
67. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
68. Amarillo, Texas
69. Lubbock, Texas
70. Appleton, Wisconsin
71. Oshkosh, Wisconsin
72. Port St. Lucie, Florida
73. York, Pennsylvania
74. Merced, California
75. El Centro, California
76. Greeley, Colorado
77. Laredo, Texas
78. Waco, Texas
79. Billings, Montana
80. Olympia, Washington
81. Springfield, Illinois
82. Burlington, North Carolina
83. Rapid City, South Dakota
84. Bloomington, Indiana
85. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
86. Blacksburg, Virginia
87. Montgomery, Alabama
88. Prescott, Arizona
89. Lafayette, Indiana
90. Missoula, Montana
91. Peoria, Illinois
92. Bismarck, North Dakota
93. Panama City, Florida
94. Logan, Utah
95. Norwich, Connecticut
96. Wenatchee, Washington
97. Yakima, Washington
98. Bellingham, Washington
99. The Villages, Florida
100. Bremerton, Washington
