Reno, NV

Reno named America's best small city to live, visit and invest

Peter Watson

Reno in Nevada has been named America's best small city in a ranking of the most desirable places to live, visit and invest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuKni_0gNQwbxN00
Reno has been named America's best small cityAllard One/Shutterstock

America’s best small cities have been ranked using a unique combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 23 areas grouped into six core categories.

Resonance Consultancy has published a report ranking the nation's cities with metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) of populations above 100,000 but under 500,000.

Aside from Reno, other high-performing small cities were Naples in Florida, Santa Fe in New Mexico, Savannah in Georgia and Asheville, North Carolina.

The report, the world's most comprehensive city ranking, uses 23 factors grouped into six categories covering a range of criteria including weather, access to outdoor space, education and work prospects, population diversity, leisure options, sports teams and even social media popularity.

"What distinguishes our methodology from all others is that we also incorporate user-generated data to quantify the number of quality restaurants, shops, nightlife and other experiences that make urban living so alluring. Based on the data we have collected over the past five years, we know that a city’s performance for factors such as Facebook Check-ins, Instagram mentions, recommended culinary experiences, museums, nightlife, culture and shopping, have some of the highest correlations with not only the number of visitors a city receives, but investment and economic growth as well. Rebooting this software of urban experiences will be as important as improvements to the hardware in terms of investments in infrastructure when it comes to a city’s recovery from this crisis." – Chris Fair, President & CEO, Resonance Consultancy

Methodology

The six categories and 23 factors are:

  • Place: weather, safety, sights & landmarks, parks & outdoor
  • Product: airport connectivity, attractions, museums, university ranking, convention centre, pro sports teams
  • People: diversity, educational attainment
  • Prosperity: Fortune 500 companies, household income
  • Programming: culture, nightlife, dining, shopping
  • Promotion: Facebook check-ins, Google search, TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, Google Trends

Reno Takes Top Spot

Known as the “Biggest Little City in the World", Reno has been crowned America's best small city thanks to its natural assets and growing infrastructure. The report highlights Reno's snow-capped Sierra Nevadas and exceptional weather as a major draw for people searching for work-life balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAv9k_0gNQwbxN00
Reno performs across in a number of categoriesAndrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

When it comes to nature, the looming Mt. Rose makes for a striking snowy backdrop, the Truckee River is perfect for an idyllic float through town, the ski slopes are less than an hour’s drive away and the rocky cathedrals of Yosemite National Park are a legitimate long-weekend road trip option.

The city also performed well for nightlife among small cities, taking the top spot in the category. Additionally, Reno’s tech companies and highly educated young workers, who come for the jobs and stay for the enviable location (Lake Tahoe is less than an hour away) and accompanying year-round outdoor lifestyle.

A casino town goes all-in on art, culture and innovation. Is it any wonder that young talent is pouring in? – Resonance Consultancy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dep6e_0gNQwbxN00
Ski slopes are less than an hour awayAndrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Other highlights included Reno’s convention center, the National Bowling Stadium, the Urban Air Adventure Park trampoline emporium and the world’s tallest artificial rock-climbing wall at 164ft (49.85m) tall!

America’s 100 Best Small Cities

Resonance Consultancy is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development. They produce a number of reports and rankings assessing the world’s top cities' strengths and weaknesses.

1. Reno, Nevada

2. Naples, Florida

3. Santa Fe, New Mexico

4. Savannah, Georgia

5. Asheville, North Carolina

6. Anchorage, Alaska

7. Boulder, Colorado

8. Trenton, New Jersey

9. Myrtle Beach, South

10. Ann Arbor, Michigan

11. Santa Cruz, California

12. Napa, California

13. Atlantic City, New Jersey

14. Hilton Head, South Carolina

15. Lansing, Michigan

16. Lincoln, Nebraska

17. Kahului, Hawaii

18. Charlottesville, Virginia

19. Fort Wayne, Indiana

20. Santa Maria, California

21. Mobile, Alabama

22. Fort Collins, Colorado

23. Bloomington, Illinois

24. Ithaca, New York

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

26. Wilmington, North Carolina

27. Springfield, Missouri

28. Midland, Texas

29. Davenport, Iowa

30. Bend, Oregon

31. Pensacola, Florida

32. Gainesville, Florida

33. State College, Pennsylvania

34. Salinas, California

35. Champaign, Illinois

36. Burlington, Vermont

37. San Luis Obispo, California

38. Punta Gorda, Florida

39. South Bend, Indiana

40. Iowa City, Iowa

41. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

42. Tallahassee, Florida

43. Kalamazoo, Michigan

44. Fargo, North Dakota

45. Medford, Oregon

46. Erie, Pennsylvania

47. Corpus Christi, Texas

48. Evansville, Indiana

49. Athens, Georgia

50. Las Cruces, New Mexico

51. Rochester, Minnesota

52. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

53. Lawrence, Kansas

54. College Station, Texas

55. Huntsville, Alabama

56. Columbia, Missouri

57. Manchester, New Hampshire

58. Eugene, Oregon

59. St. George, Utah

60. Vallejo, California

61. Flagstaff, Arizona

62. Columbus, Georgia

63. Yuma, Arizona

64. Redding, California

65. California, Maryland

66. Kennewick, Washington

67. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

68. Amarillo, Texas

69. Lubbock, Texas

70. Appleton, Wisconsin

71. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

72. Port St. Lucie, Florida

73. York, Pennsylvania

74. Merced, California

75. El Centro, California

76. Greeley, Colorado

77. Laredo, Texas

78. Waco, Texas

79. Billings, Montana

80. Olympia, Washington

81. Springfield, Illinois

82. Burlington, North Carolina

83. Rapid City, South Dakota

84. Bloomington, Indiana

85. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

86. Blacksburg, Virginia

87. Montgomery, Alabama

88. Prescott, Arizona

89. Lafayette, Indiana

90. Missoula, Montana

91. Peoria, Illinois

92. Bismarck, North Dakota

93. Panama City, Florida

94. Logan, Utah

95. Norwich, Connecticut

96. Wenatchee, Washington

97. Yakima, Washington

98. Bellingham, Washington

99. The Villages, Florida

100. Bremerton, Washington

# city# Reno# Nevada# vacation

Comments / 21

Published by

Peter Watson is a writer, photographer and adventurer. A keen trekker and climber he can usually be found on the trails of the Greater Ranges. He’s visited over 80 countries and is currently focused on climbing the seven summits – the highest mountain on every continent. Four down, three to go... He has also travelled extensively around the US developing a penchant for American backcountry, abandoned buildings and natural wonders en route.

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ

