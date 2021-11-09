Get into nature with these wonderful walks around Naples, Florida

These nature walks in the city of Naples have been selected by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.
Idyllically positioned on the Gulf of Mexico, Naples is Southwest Florida's prettiest and most laid-back city and is home to some of the state's finest urban walking trails.
With its soft white sand, narrow dunes and historic downtown area, Naples is a charming little city for nature lovers. In fact, only recently, Naples was ranked second on a list of America’s 100 best small cities.
As such, I've put together a list of nature walks in the city of Naples, voted for by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.
How the Walks Are Selected
Home to over 100,000 trails, AllTrails is one of the world’s premier hiking apps. It has over 20 million global users and is extensively downloaded in the United States.
Everyone will have an opinion on what constitutes ‘the best’, but with reviews running in the hundreds of thousands, a crowdsourcing approach is a reliable way of finding the best hiking trails around.
AllTrails user reviews are calculated using a five-star rating system with one star being terrible, two stars poor, three stars average, four stars very good and five stars excellent.
Hiking Trails in Naples, Florida
To find hiking trails in Naples, I've whittled down the extensive list of trails – with more than a thousand reviews – to the highest-rated hikes according to their average score on the app.
Crew Bird Rookery Swamp Trail
Location: Bird Rookery Swamp
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 19.2km
Duration: 4-5 hours
Crew Bird Rookery Swamp is a half-day loop hike and is moderately trafficked. It features a lake and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash. The route follows a mixture of boardwalks, crushed shell paths and grassy trails.
2. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail
Location: Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 3.2km
Duration: 0.5-1 hour
Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail is a moderately trafficked loop trail that features beautiful wildflowers and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round.
Gordon River Greenway
Location: Gordon River Greenway Park
Difficulty: EasyD
istance: 4.5km
Duration: 1 hour
Gordon River Greenway is a moderately busy out and back trail that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, running, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.
Naples Botanical Garden
Location: Naples Botanical Garden
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 3.1km
Duration: 0.5-1 hour
Naples Botanical Garden is a moderately trafficked loop trail that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.
Marsh Trail
Location: Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 3.7km
Duration: 0.5-1 hour
Marsh Trail is a somewhat busy out and back trail offering scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and birding and is accessible year-round.
Freedom Park Loop
Location: Fred W. Coyle Freedom Park
Difficulty: EasyDistance: 3.2km
Duration: 0.5-1 hour
Freedom Park Loop is a quiet loop trail that features a pretty lake. The trail is good for all skill levels and offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.
Lake Avalon Loop
Location: Sugden Regional Park
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 2.7km
Duration: 0.5-1 hour
Lake Avalon Loop is a quiet loop walk that offers the chance to see wildlife and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.
Royal Palm Hammock Trail
Location: Collier-Seminole State Park
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 1.4km
Duration: 0.5 hours
Royal Palm Hammock Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that features a lake and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.
Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike
Location: Collier-Seminole State Park
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 5.5km
Duration: 1-2 hours
Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike is a tranquil loop trail featuring lots of beautiful wildflowers. The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until November. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.
Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail
Location: Collier-Seminole State Park
Difficulty: Easy
Distance: 1.0km
Duration: 0.5 hours
Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that offers scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is mainly used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.
