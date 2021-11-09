Get into nature with these wonderful walks around Naples, Florida

These nature walks in the city of Naples have been selected by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.

Naples is home to some superb walks Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Idyllically positioned on the Gulf of Mexico, Naples is Southwest Florida's prettiest and most laid-back city and is home to some of the state's finest urban walking trails.

With its soft white sand, narrow dunes and historic downtown area, Naples is a charming little city for nature lovers. In fact, only recently, Naples was ranked second on a list of America’s 100 best small cities .

As such, I've put together a list of nature walks in the city of Naples, voted for by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.

How the Walks Are Selected

Home to over 100,000 trails, AllTrails is one of the world’s premier hiking apps . It has over 20 million global users and is extensively downloaded in the United States.

Everyone will have an opinion on what constitutes ‘the best’, but with reviews running in the hundreds of thousands, a crowdsourcing approach is a reliable way of finding the best hiking trails around.

AllTrails user reviews are calculated using a five-star rating system with one star being terrible, two stars poor, three stars average, four stars very good and five stars excellent.

Sunset over the Gulf of Mexico in Naples SunflowerMomma/Shutterstock

Hiking Trails in Naples, Florida

To find hiking trails in Naples, I've whittled down the extensive list of trails – with more than a thousand reviews – to the highest-rated hikes according to their average score on the app.

Crew Bird Rookery Swamp Trail

Location: Bird Rookery Swamp

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 19.2km

Duration: 4-5 hours

Crew Bird Rookery Swamp is a half-day loop hike and is moderately trafficked. It features a lake and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash. The route follows a mixture of boardwalks, crushed shell paths and grassy trails.

Boardwalks in Bird Rookery Swamp Dale Kohler/Shutterstock

2. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail

Location: Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.2km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail is a moderately trafficked loop trail that features beautiful wildflowers and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round.

Gordon River Greenway

Location: Gordon River Greenway Park

Difficulty: EasyD

istance: 4.5km

Duration: 1 hour

Gordon River Greenway is a moderately busy out and back trail that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, running, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Naples Botanical Garden

Location: Naples Botanical Garden

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.1km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Naples Botanical Garden is a moderately trafficked loop trail that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.

Naples Botanical Garden Gary G. BeelerShutterstock

Marsh Trail

Location: Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.7km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Marsh Trail is a somewhat busy out and back trail offering scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and birding and is accessible year-round.

Freedom Park Loop

Location: Fred W. Coyle Freedom Park

Difficulty: EasyDistance: 3.2km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Freedom Park Loop is a quiet loop trail that features a pretty lake. The trail is good for all skill levels and offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Lake Avalon Loop

Location: Sugden Regional Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 2.7km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Lake Avalon Loop is a quiet loop walk that offers the chance to see wildlife and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Royal Palm Hammock Trail

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 1.4km

Duration: 0.5 hours

Royal Palm Hammock Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that features a lake and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.

Collier-Seminole State Park Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 5.5km

Duration: 1-2 hours

Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike is a tranquil loop trail featuring lots of beautiful wildflowers. The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until November. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 1.0km

Duration: 0.5 hours

Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that offers scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is mainly used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

