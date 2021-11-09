Naples, FL

Get into nature with these wonderful walks around Naples, Florida

Peter Watson

These nature walks in the city of Naples have been selected by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Wqi_0cptW9nV00
Naples is home to some superb walksSean Pavone/Shutterstock

Idyllically positioned on the Gulf of Mexico, Naples is Southwest Florida's prettiest and most laid-back city and is home to some of the state's finest urban walking trails.

With its soft white sand, narrow dunes and historic downtown area, Naples is a charming little city for nature lovers. In fact, only recently, Naples was ranked second on a list of America’s 100 best small cities.

As such, I've put together a list of nature walks in the city of Naples, voted for by hikers on America’s most popular hiking app.

How the Walks Are Selected

Home to over 100,000 trails, AllTrails is one of the world’s premier hiking apps. It has over 20 million global users and is extensively downloaded in the United States.

Everyone will have an opinion on what constitutes ‘the best’, but with reviews running in the hundreds of thousands, a crowdsourcing approach is a reliable way of finding the best hiking trails around.

AllTrails user reviews are calculated using a five-star rating system with one star being terrible, two stars poor, three stars average, four stars very good and five stars excellent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1wlM_0cptW9nV00
Sunset over the Gulf of Mexico in NaplesSunflowerMomma/Shutterstock

Hiking Trails in Naples, Florida

To find hiking trails in Naples, I've whittled down the extensive list of trails – with more than a thousand reviews – to the highest-rated hikes according to their average score on the app.

Crew Bird Rookery Swamp Trail

Location: Bird Rookery Swamp

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 19.2km

Duration: 4-5 hours

Crew Bird Rookery Swamp is a half-day loop hike and is moderately trafficked. It features a lake and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash. The route follows a mixture of boardwalks, crushed shell paths and grassy trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277seq_0cptW9nV00
Boardwalks in Bird Rookery SwampDale Kohler/Shutterstock

2. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail

Location: Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.2km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary Trail is a moderately trafficked loop trail that features beautiful wildflowers and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round.

Gordon River Greenway

Location: Gordon River Greenway Park

Difficulty: EasyD

istance: 4.5km

Duration: 1 hour

Gordon River Greenway is a moderately busy out and back trail that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, running, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Naples Botanical Garden

Location: Naples Botanical Garden

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.1km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Naples Botanical Garden is a moderately trafficked loop trail that offers the chance to see wildlife and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvdpM_0cptW9nV00
Naples Botanical GardenGary G. BeelerShutterstock

Marsh Trail

Location: Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3.7km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Marsh Trail is a somewhat busy out and back trail offering scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and birding and is accessible year-round.

Freedom Park Loop

Location: Fred W. Coyle Freedom Park

Difficulty: EasyDistance: 3.2km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Freedom Park Loop is a quiet loop trail that features a pretty lake. The trail is good for all skill levels and offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Lake Avalon Loop

Location: Sugden Regional Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 2.7km

Duration: 0.5-1 hour

Lake Avalon Loop is a quiet loop walk that offers the chance to see wildlife and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Royal Palm Hammock Trail

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 1.4km

Duration: 0.5 hours

Royal Palm Hammock Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that features a lake and is suitable for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking and nature trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4wHY_0cptW9nV00
Collier-Seminole State ParkFotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 5.5km

Duration: 1-2 hours

Collier-Seminole Bike & Hike is a tranquil loop trail featuring lots of beautiful wildflowers. The trail offers a number of activity options and is best used from March until November. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail

Location: Collier-Seminole State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 1.0km

Duration: 0.5 hours

Briggs Nature Center Boardwalk Trail is a lightly trafficked loop trail that offers scenic views and is good for all skill levels. The trail is mainly used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Peter Watson is a writer, photographer and adventurer. A keen trekker and climber he can usually be found on the trails of the Greater Ranges. He’s visited over 80 countries and is currently focused on climbing the seven summits – the highest mountain on every continent. Four down, three to go... He has also travelled extensively around the US developing a penchant for American backcountry, abandoned buildings and natural wonders en route.

Phoenix, AZ
3014 followers

More from Peter Watson

Pennsylvania State

Face your fears on Pennsylvania's Horror Film Trail

From the Godfather of the zombie genre to the Silence of the Lambs, you'll love these spooky movie haunts on Pennsylvania's Horror Film Trail. George Romero's Night of the Living Dead was filmed in PennsylvaniaPublic Domain / Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Read full story

New Mexico is home to more than 400 ghost towns

The Land of Enchantment is home to more than 400 ghost towns. They are ghost towns now. But in 19th-century New Mexico, each had a moment of glory that blazed and died like a sudden flame.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

In photographs: Alabama's abandoned ghost towns

These abandoned Alabama ghost towns offer an insight into the Yellowhammer State's pioneer history. Alabama has some fascinating historic ghost townsLow Flite/Shutterstock. While in many other parts of the US, ghost towns are usually linked with mining booms or a gold rush, in Alabama ghost towns tend to be abandoned pioneer towns, battlefields or forts.

Read full story
Arizona State

Abandoned Arizona: Copper State's rich history is on display at these deserted mining towns

With literally thousands of abandoned mines and surrounding communities in Arizona, these ghost towns offer an insight into the Copper State's rich history. Arizona is home to thousands of ghost townsSean Pavone/Shutterstock.

Read full story
Missouri State

In photographs: Missouri's eerie abandoned places

From deserted workhouse jails to a failed public housing project, these abandoned places in Missouri are fascinating forgotten sites. Missouri State Penitentiary is long-abandonedNagel Photography/Shutterstock.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana is named the least peaceful state in the USA

Louisiana has once again been named the least peaceful state in America, retaining the title it has held for 20 years. Louisiana has been named the least peaceful stateVision of Humanity.

Read full story
112 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin fall hikes that offer picture-perfect views

When fall in Wisconsin turns the landscape from vibrant green to a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges and yellows, it’s time to grab the camera or smartphone and start hiking. Here’s a round-up of prime locations – from the tops of bluffs to remote lakeshores – that are well worth the hike or climb.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine named the most peaceful state for the 11th year in a row

Maine is once again the most peaceful state in America, retaining the title it has held for over a decade. Maine has been named the most peaceful stateVision of Humanity. The United States Peace Index (USPI), produced by the UN-sponsored Vision of Humanity, provides a comprehensive measure of US peacefulness dating back to 1991.

Read full story
20 comments
Tennessee State

Celebrate the Most Colorful Days of Autumn in Tennessee

Fall in Love with the Volunteer State's Leaf-Peeping Destinations, Relaxing Hikes, Scenic Drives and Sprawling Rainbow of Autumn Colors. With autumn days quickly approaching, fall is the idyllic time to celebrate the most brilliant hues and outdoor beauty Tennessee has to offer.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon is home to more ghost towns than any other state

It's claimed that Oregon is home to more ghost towns than any state. I've picked out some of the best abandoned communities in the Beaver State. Oregon is home to a scores of ghost townsMichael 1123/Shutterstock.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Glamp it up: Arizona's best glamping sites

Arizona is home to a host of glamorous camping options. I've picked out my eight favorite glamping sites in the Copper State. Glamp out beneath the stars in ArizonaAmerican Safari Camp.

Read full story
3 comments
Naples, FL

The ultimate guide to family fun in Naples, Florida

Making memories is easy in Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades with miles of beautiful, white-sand beaches, offshore islands and a variety of year-round attractions to fit your family’s style.

Read full story
Nevada State

Weird Nevada: oddball attractions in and around Las Vegas

Nevada’s always been a little…different. But as a state whose memories include Wild West mining towns, top-secret government facilities, mob-run casinos, and renegade art festivals, how could it not?

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Take a tour of Florida's abandoned locations

Florida may be all palms and sunshine, but the state has a mysterious past too. Throughout the peninsula, you’ll find eerie tales that give you a glimpse into Florida's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Affordable Albuquerque: activities for $10 and under

Fill your days with cheap activities in Albuquerque! The Duke City offers many inexpensive vacation and staycation opportunities that will help keep your getaways within budget.

Read full story

Mapped: most and least peaceful places in Mexico

Every Mexican state has been ranked according to its peacefulness in the Mexico Peace Index. Yucatán is named the most peaceful state, while Baja California is the least peaceful.

Read full story
34 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Dates for your diary: Halloween happenings in Philadelphia this Fall

Fall is coming and with it the return of many of Philadelphia’s signature seasonal celebrations, especially Halloween happenings!. Halloween Nights at Eastern State PenitentiaryEastern State Penitentiary.

Read full story

USA ranked 122nd most peaceful country after "significant deterioration in peacefulness"

The USA experienced a significant deterioration in peacefulness over the past year due to an increase in civil unrest, violent demonstrations and a rise in political instability.

Read full story
Oregon State

10 surreal abandoned places in Oregon

From an eerie ghost forest to a UFO boat on a nudist beach, these abandoned places in Oregon are captivating neglected sites. here are some fascinating abandoned places in OregonThye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy