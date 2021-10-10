Wisconsin fall hikes that offer picture-perfect views

Peter Watson

When fall in Wisconsin turns the landscape from vibrant green to a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges and yellows, it’s time to grab the camera or smartphone and start hiking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZKw4_0cN5kzdN00
Wisconsin in FallKulnisha Studio/Shutterstock

Here’s a round-up of prime locations – from the tops of bluffs to remote lakeshores – that are well worth the hike or climb.

The reward at the end is a stunning view and a great photo to remember it.

And once you get your photo, share your scenic vista with other fall hikers by uploading your image to the Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report.

Interstate Park: The Grandfather of Wisconsin Parks

Head to the town of St. Croix Falls, where Interstate State Park straddles the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. Technically, the park exists in both Wisconsin and Minnesota but I think our side is better. As Wisconsin’s oldest state park, people have been visiting since 1900.

Hike the Pothole, Summit Rock or River Bluff trails for the best views of the Dalles of the St. Croix. This steep-sided gorge was created after melted water from the Ice Age sculpted the riverside into uniquely carved bluffs.

At the observation deck from Pothole or Summit Rock trails, the view looking southwest is of colorful trees, rock formations and water. Keep an eye out for the “old man.”

I'm referring to the Old Man of the Dalles, a rock formation carved in the bluffs in the shape of an old man’s face – it’s the Wisconsin version of Mount Rushmore.

Door County Coastal Highway: The Long and Winding Road

In this case, the destination is worth the drive, rather than hike. Head all the way up the Door County Peninsula near Gill’s Rock on Highway 42.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atY2X_0cN5kzdN00
A winding road in Fall in Door County, WisconsinNejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

A Wisconsin Scenic Byway, this stretch of Highway 42 twists and turns like a snake, offering views of winding road and brilliant fall leaves.

Photographers love this spot, especially in the fall because the road is dripping with a mixture of northern hardwood, aspen and oak trees, with a few pine trees sprinkled in for a touch of green.

Rib Mountain: Pre-Ski Views

Granite Peak in Rib Mountain State Park is Wisconsin’s largest downhill ski hill. And while Granite Peak is primarily known for its skiing, did you know it offers fall color rides on its ski lift?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCwx6_0cN5kzdN00
Riding the ski lifts of Rib Mountain in Fall, WisconsinAaron of L.A. Photography/Shutterstock

That means amazing views and far fewer coats, hats, gloves, snow pants and gear. The Granite Peak Fall Color Ski Comet Ride gives visitors a chance to sit back and enjoy the views of Wausau from the comfort of your own 700-foot elevated chair.

When you get to the top, hop-off and take a hike around the park. No need to worry, your round trip ticket takes you back down. The rides are available for three weekends this fall (Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14) and round trip tickets are $8.

Timm’s Hill: Where Hill is an Understatement

How about climbing to the top of Wisconsin for a view of fall color?

Timm’s Hill in Ogema is Wisconsin’s highest geographical point. Sitting at 1,951.5 feet above sea level, you can see 30 miles out from the top.

In order to get a view from over the treetops, climb 88 steps to the top of an observation tower that sits on the hill.

The trek is worth it because at this high altitude you’ll see surrounding glacial hills packed with vibrant trees below. To the north is Timm’s Lake and to the south, you can see Placid Bass Lake and High point Village Resort.

If you have a panoramic setting on your camera, you’ll want to use it here.

Parnell Observation Tower: A Real Vantage Point

The Kettle Moraine State Forest, both north and south units, are popular for fall hiking and scenic drives. In the Northern Unit, a hike to the Parnell observation tower is the icing on the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMlZQ_0cN5kzdN00
Parnell Observation TowerTravel Wisconsin

Take the 3.5-mile Parnell tower trail loop to the highest point in the forest where a 60-foot observation tower awaits. At the top of the tower, you can see 25 miles out.

Look south at farmland and rolling hills. Look north for a vast view of forests and glaciated hills in the distance. Look left and you’ll likely see someone enjoying the same view as you.

Perrot State Park: Tall Bluffs Meet Fall Vistas

For one of the most stunning views on the Mississippi River head to Perrot State Park.

The park marks the meeting point for the Mississippi River and Trempealeau River and is known for its 500-foot bluffs and views of the surrounding wetlands and riverbank area.

But no one said a trip for the best view was easy; there’s climbing involved here.

The park offers a variety of trails that will take you to different lookout points. I recommend the views from Brady’s Bluff East and West.

Both are under a mile long and when you get to the top, your hard work is rewarded with a stunning view. Make this the spot for your holiday card photo.

Holy Hill Basilica: A View That’s Just Divine

Standing atop the observation deck at Holy Hill Basilica in Hubertus is an almost spiritual feeling. Maybe it’s the view – at 192 feet tall, you’ll see a stunning view of the Kettle Moraine Southern Unit. Or, maybe it’s the history of the location.

Holy Hill Basilica was declared a Shrine of Mary in 1903 and in 2006 became a Minor Basilica. History and divinity aside, there’s something to be said about the climb to the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpSKw_0cN5kzdN00
The Holy Hill Basilica in WisconsinKeith Homan/Shutterstocl

With 178 steps to the observation tower (the highest point in southeastern Wisconsin), it’s practically a miracle when you make it to the top.

Look to the east and make out the Milwaukee skyline 30-some miles away. Look down and see the fall color spreading across the Kettle Moraine State Forest.

If you feel like you need more hiking, the Ice Age Trail hooks up to the Kettle Moraine below and offers gorgeous fall color views from solid ground.

Devil’s Lake State Park: Hanging Cliffside

It’s the largest and most popular state park in Wisconsin for a reason.

Drive into Devil’s Lake State Park this season and you’ll be blown away by fall color. It starts at the main entrance road with a welcome tunnel of bright gold maple leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XezvA_0cN5kzdN00
Devil's Lake State Park, WisconsinMarynaG/Shutterstock

It’s a favorite photo-op spot, but that’s not all. Take either the East Bluff or West Bluff trails for amazing views of the park and the 500-foot tall quartzite bluffs.

These rock bluffs are oddly shaped and Devil’s Lake’s signature feature, attracting photographers from all over to capture their unique beauty.

And don’t be alarmed if you see someone hanging from the side of a cliff.

Rock climbers like fall color too, and this is a popular place to climb.

Geneva Lake Shore Path: A Path with Million Dollar Views

Take a walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path for a more leisurely stroll with million-dollar views.

The footpath, which stretches for 21 miles around Geneva Lake, offers beautiful views of water and fall colors. But we’re not going to beat around the bush here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdTej_0cN5kzdN00
Geneva Lake in Wisconsin during FallRichard Stockman/Shutterstock

I love this path because it gives visitors the perfect opportunity to gawk at the gorgeous mansions that ring the lake.

Whether it’s the Lake Geneva Estates, Stone Manor, or the Wrigley Estates, these mansions, with their perfectly groomed lawns and fall color trees, are a sight to make anyone’s jaw drop.

Take a photo and tell your friends you won the lottery. I won’t tell.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Peter Watson is a writer, photographer and adventurer. A keen trekker and climber he can usually be found on the trails of the Greater Ranges. He’s visited over 80 countries and is currently focused on climbing the seven summits – the highest mountain on every continent. Four down, three to go... He has also travelled extensively around the US developing a penchant for American backcountry, abandoned buildings and natural wonders en route.

Phoenix, AZ
2822 followers

More from Peter Watson

Maine State

Maine named the most peaceful state for the 11th year in a row

Maine is once again the most peaceful state in America, retaining the title it has held for over a decade. Maine has been named the most peaceful stateVision of Humanity. The United States Peace Index (USPI), produced by the UN-sponsored Vision of Humanity, provides a comprehensive measure of US peacefulness dating back to 1991.

Read full story
20 comments
Tennessee State

Celebrate the Most Colorful Days of Autumn in Tennessee

Fall in Love with the Volunteer State's Leaf-Peeping Destinations, Relaxing Hikes, Scenic Drives and Sprawling Rainbow of Autumn Colors. With autumn days quickly approaching, fall is the idyllic time to celebrate the most brilliant hues and outdoor beauty Tennessee has to offer.

Read full story
Oregon State

Oregon is home to more ghost towns than any other state

It's claimed that Oregon is home to more ghost towns than any state. I've picked out some of the best abandoned communities in the Beaver State. Oregon is home to a scores of ghost townsMichael 1123/Shutterstock.

Read full story
9 comments
Arizona State

Glamp it up: Arizona's best glamping sites

Arizona is home to a host of glamorous camping options. I've picked out my eight favorite glamping sites in the Copper State. Glamp out beneath the stars in ArizonaAmerican Safari Camp.

Read full story
3 comments
Naples, FL

The ultimate guide to family fun in Naples, Florida

Making memories is easy in Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades with miles of beautiful, white-sand beaches, offshore islands and a variety of year-round attractions to fit your family’s style.

Read full story
Nevada State

Weird Nevada: oddball attractions in and around Las Vegas

Nevada’s always been a little…different. But as a state whose memories include Wild West mining towns, top-secret government facilities, mob-run casinos, and renegade art festivals, how could it not?

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Take a tour of Florida's abandoned locations

Florida may be all palms and sunshine, but the state has a mysterious past too. Throughout the peninsula, you’ll find eerie tales that give you a glimpse into Florida's history.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Affordable Albuquerque: activities for $10 and under

Fill your days with cheap activities in Albuquerque! The Duke City offers many inexpensive vacation and staycation opportunities that will help keep your getaways within budget.

Read full story

Mapped: most and least peaceful places in Mexico

Every Mexican state has been ranked according to its peacefulness in the Mexico Peace Index. Yucatán is named the most peaceful state, while Baja California is the least peaceful.

Read full story
34 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Dates for your diary: Halloween happenings in Philadelphia this Fall

Fall is coming and with it the return of many of Philadelphia’s signature seasonal celebrations, especially Halloween happenings!. Halloween Nights at Eastern State PenitentiaryEastern State Penitentiary.

Read full story

USA ranked 122nd most peaceful country after "significant deterioration in peacefulness"

The USA experienced a significant deterioration in peacefulness over the past year due to an increase in civil unrest, violent demonstrations and a rise in political instability.

Read full story
Oregon State

10 surreal abandoned places in Oregon

From an eerie ghost forest to a UFO boat on a nudist beach, these abandoned places in Oregon are captivating neglected sites. here are some fascinating abandoned places in OregonThye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

9 eerie abandoned places in Georgia

From a discarded plane to a mansion with a gruesome backstory, these abandoned places in Georgia are fascinating forgotten sites. There are some fascinating abandoned places in GeorgiaDarryl Brooks/Shutterstock.

Read full story
Alabama State

8 unmissable ghost towns in Alabama

These abandoned Alabama ghost towns offer an insight into the Yellowhammer State's pioneer history and are a must-see for any visitor. Alabama has some fascinating ghost townsLow Flite/Shutterstock.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

7 natural wonders of Connecticut

From dinosaur tracks to ancient forests, these are Connecticut's seven finest spectacles from Mother Nature. Connecticut is home to some striking natural features such as the Thimble IslandsEnfi/Shutterstock.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

22 best places to eat tacos in Phoenix, Arizona

The foodie scene in Phoenix is full of diversity in flavors and cultures and none more so than the city's taco eateries. Here are the top spots to eat tacos in Phoenix. Phoenix is a great city for tacosTimolina/Shutterstock.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Are you brave enough to stay at one of these "haunted" hotels in Wisconsin?

These historic hotels in Wisconsin all claim to be haunted by ghoulish guests who never checked out. The properties may not look much from the outside, but once you hear their backstories...

Read full story
Missouri State

10 eerie abandoned places in Missouri

From deserted workhouse jails to a failed public housing project, these abandoned places in Missouri are fascinating forgotten sites. Missouri State Penitentiary is long-abandonedNagel Photography/Shutterstock.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

7 man-made wonders of Oregon

Everyone knows that Oregon is home to some of Mother Nature's finest work, but there is also a plethora of manmade sights waiting to awe visitors to the Beaver State. Tillamook Rock Lighthouse is one or Oregon's man-made wondersKevin Cass/Shutterstock.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy