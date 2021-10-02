Maine named the most peaceful state for the 11th year in a row

Maine is once again the most peaceful state in America, retaining the title it has held for over a decade.

The United States Peace Index (USPI), produced by the UN-sponsored Vision of Humanity, provides a comprehensive measure of US peacefulness dating back to 1991.

It also provides an analysis of the socio-economic measures that are associated with peace as well as estimates of the costs of violence and the economic benefits that would flow from increases in peace.

In this report, a Metropolitan Peace Index has also been produced which measures the peacefulness of 61 metropolitan statistical areas within the US.

The USPI is based on the work of the Global Peace Index, the preeminent global measure of peacefulness, which has been produced by the Institute of Economics and Peace every year since 2007.

The USPI uses five indicators to assess throughout the US:

Number of homicides per 100,000 people

Number of violent crimes per 100,000 people

Incarceration rate per 100,000 people

Number of police employees per 100,000 people

Availability of small arms

Maine is the most peaceful state in the U.S. for the 11th year in a row, Louisiana is the least peaceful.

The Northeast continues to be the most peaceful region with three of the five most peaceful states.

The South is once again the least peaceful region in America, with four of the five least peaceful states. For the 20th year in a row, Louisiana is the least peaceful state

There are significant economic benefits from improving peacefulness.

Violence and violence containment cost the average taxpayer $3,257 each year. If all the states in the U.S. had the same level of peacefulness as the most peaceful state (Maine), the total economic effect would be over 274 billion dollars.

Maine is the most peaceful US state Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

More peaceful states tend to have more economic opportunities, better provision of basic services and higher levels of educational attainment.

In addition, the USPI has repeatedly found there is a strong correlation between social capital and peace. More peaceful states tend to have more social capital which represents a better sense of community and higher rates of volunteerism.

Vision of Humanity also produces a UK, Mexico and Global Peace Index annually.

Most peaceful: Maine

Maine is once again the most peaceful state in America, retaining the title it has held since the year 2000.

Maine is ranked first in the U.S. on three of the five indicators, with the lowest levels of violent crime, incarceration, and police employees.

It is also ranked in the top ten on the homicide indicator but performs poorly on small arms, where it is ranked 28th.

Least peaceful: Louisiana

Louisiana is once again the least peaceful state in the U.S., a position it has held for the last twenty years.

Louisiana has been named the least peaceful state Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Furthermore, the gap between Louisiana and the 49th ranked Tennessee is greater than any other gap between two states.

Louisiana is ranked last in the nation on homicides, equal last on incarceration and ranks in the bottom ten on the other three indicators.

Complete rankings

The USPI is a composite measure made up of 5 indicators: homicide, violent crime, incarceration, police employees and small arms. The lower the score the more peaceful the state.

The below is the complete rankings of the most peaceful state to the least peaceful state.

Maine, 1.308 Vermont, 1.547 New Hampshire, 1.551 Minnesota, 1.614 Utah, 1.723 North Dakota, 1.744 Washington, 1.782 Hawaii, 1.784 Rhode Island, 1.788 Iowa, 1.865 Nebraska, 1.927 Massachusetts, 2.004 Oregon, 2.072 Connecticut, 2.194 West Virginia, 2.197 Idaho, 2.226 Wyoming, 2.264 Montana, 2.273 Wisconsin, 2.302 Kentucky, 2.318 South Dakota, 2.318 Ohio, 2.328 Indiana, 2.345 Pennsylvania, 2.375 Virginia, 2.477 Colorado, 2.526 Kansas, 2.573 New Jersey, 2.631 Michigan, 2.694 North Carolina, 2.714 New York, 2.722 California, 2.738 Alaska, 2.751 New Mexico, 2.853 Illinois, 2.892 Georgia, 3.04 Oklahoma, 3.111 Maryland, 3.145 Delaware, 3.148 Alabama, 3.17 Mississippi, 3.17 South Carolina, 3.178 Arkansas, 3.201 Texas, 3.202 Missouri, 3.205 Arizona, 3.217 Florida, 3.365 Nevada, 3.368 Tennessee, 3.413 Louisiana, 4.049

