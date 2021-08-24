Affordable Albuquerque: activities for $10 and under

Fill your days with cheap activities in Albuquerque! The Duke City offers many inexpensive vacation and staycation opportunities that will help keep your getaways within budget.

Albuquerque has plenty of affordable activities available Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Planning affordable family vacations can be tricky, but Albuquerque offers local events, activities and entertainment options within a wide range of budgets.

Albuquerque was named one of the most Affordable US Destinations for 2019 by AARP. This list identifies the destinations and services that deliver the most value for your dollar, based on quality, cost, and value to provide a terrific travel experience.

Albuquerque offers many affordable attractions, outdoor recreation, shopping, lodging and cuisine and much more.

No matter the pleasure, Albuquerque can be the perfect affordable vacation for the family or a quick weekend getaway.

Stroll through the Old Town Plaza. The Sandia and Manzano Mountains are crisscrossed with hiking, walking and biking trails.

Visit one of the many museums. Take the scenic drive along the Turquoise Trail National Scenic Byway.

Activities for $10 and under

All activities below are $10 and under.

Museums and cultural and historical centers

Exploring Albuquerque’s rich history and culture is affordable and illuminating.

Check out these seven great – and inexpensive – vacation ideas.

Nature centers, gardens and zoos

Enjoying nature and wildlife in and around Albuquerque is both fun and easy on the pocketbook.

Plays and performances

Albuquerque's rich theater scene includes many affordable nights out on the town.

Theatrical and artistic events throughout the year provide low-cost or free opportunities to admire the city's creativity.

Sightseeing and guided tours

Tours of Old Town are $10; more information is at Tours & Sightseeing.

Spectator sports

Admission starts at only $7 for sporting events including:

AAA Isotopes baseball

University of New Mexico Lobos athletics

Duke City Gladiators, arena football

Wine tasting

Even wine tasting is affordable in Albuquerque. Visit these three wineries, each for $6 or less.

* Prices are based on one adult admission and are subject to change.

Transportation

In challenging times, Albuquerque's great transportation rates make it easy to plan a trip on a budget.

A typical taxi cab fare from the airport to Downtown: $17

Average daily rates for a compact car: $102 (plus taxes and fees)

Gas prices below the national average

Lodging and meals

Much of your travel budget is spent on lodging and meals, so Albuquerque’s affordable hotels and restaurants and low taxes make it an appealing place for your next vacation.

Other affordable outdoor activities

Choose Albuquerque for its inexpensive vacations, with endless options for affordable outdoor activities.

The Sandia Mountain foothills and numerous bike paths are less than 20 minutes from anywhere in the city.

Abundant golf options provide a tremendous value, with a variety of course options in the metro area.

Mountain bike packages start at $50 including bike, helmet and lift ticket.

Hiking in the foothills or Petroglyph National Monument only requires a $1-$3 parking fee.

The average green fee at one of the city's numerous golf courses including 18 holes of golf and a cart, is only $55.

Take a scenic walk along the Rio Grande Bosque Trail or at the Rio Grande Nature Center. Enjoy the natural setting and do some bird-watching for free.

