Boston, MA

Boston mayor says city will increase food production and access

Peter Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHSYM_0eOVhtUU00
gemma/Unsplash

(Boston, Ma) Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans aimed at increasing food production and access throughout the city.

Wu announced the creation of GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, which she said will develop new food production strategies, provide technical assistance to prospective and existing gardens and farms, and develop food production resources for gardeners, farmers, and other residents.

The office will also work with other city departments to expand urban agriculture and contribute to efforts to adapt to climate change while addressing injustices inherent in the current food system, according to Wu.

“Urban agriculture, including community gardens, urban farms, food forests, and other ways of growing food in the city, can directly strengthen our local food system, mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and ensure equitable access to healthy food in Boston,” Wu said.

Wu also announced that the Office of Food Access will be renamed the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice and will be a part of the Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet.

The Office of Food Justice will take an intersectional approach to food security that embeds social, racial, economic, and environmental justice in all of its work and will help in making nutritious, affordable, and culturally relevant food accessible to all Boston residents, Wu said.

“The Mayor’s Office of Food Justice and GrowBoston take a food systems approach to ensure we are getting nutritious food on our plates while enhancing the health of our planet and our local economy,” said Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space. “I am grateful to Mayor Wu for her vision and leadership in the food justice space and I look forward to supporting this work.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food access# nutrition# health# food production# Michelle Wu

Comments / 4

Published by

My name is Pete. I'm a long-time resident of Boston and I'm interested in stories that effect the people there. Particularly how policy surrounding housing, transportation, and use of urban space effects less privileged and underserved communities. I'm also interested in art and the role that it plays in people's lives.

Boston, MA
40 followers

More from Peter Gordon

Boston, MA

Creating more bike and pedestrian-friendly spaces in Boston could promote mental health

(Boston, Ma) Several panelists at a recent online event titled “Designing Cities for Mental Health,” said the mental health of city residents could be linked to how urban space is utilized. This connection could have implications on how increasingly bike and pedestrian-friendly cities like Boston recover from the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

City of Boston plans new program to address mental health issues

The city of Boston is creating a new program to improve how it responds to mental health calls. Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey asked the Health and Human Services Cabinet and the Boston Police Department to design a pilot program to help decrease the role of police in responding to mental health crises in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Dorchester Artists are left in the dark about the future of their studios

(Boston, Ma) The artists at a Dorchester art collective are desperate to save their workspace from a potential sale. Humphreys Street Studios, a multi-building property housing artist and creative small business workspaces in the Uphams Corner neighborhood, was scheduled to be sold on July 5 to Kendall Realty. The deadline has passed, but the artists have received no new information about the deal despite repeatedly reaching out to the property owners and the buyer.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Despite lifting COVID restrictions, food insecurity in Boston isn’t going away

(Boston, Ma) The rise in families experiencing hunger during the coronavirus pandemic has shed light on the larger causes of food insecurity in Massachusetts. According to a survey byThe MassINC Polling Group, 47% of respondents faced low to very low food security, despite the expanded assistance programs provided by the state during the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Epidemic in the Pandemic: The Mental Health Crisis Among Children and Teens is Growing

(Boston, Ma) On June 16, medical professionals from Tufts Children’s hospital discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a growing crisis involving children’s mental health during a virtual seminar. The event, titled “Epidemic in the Pandemic,” involved nurses, child psychiatrists and other medical experts.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Boston Organization Helps Local Artists

(Boston, Ma) A Boston organization is helping local artists get a leg up. Now and There is a public art curator that produces temporary and site-specific art throughout the city.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Students are asking the questions at Boston’s mayoral forum

Boston’s youth are getting a chance to ask the future mayor of Boston questions. Today, June 7, at 4 p.m., Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu, Councilor Andrea Campbell, Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, State Rep. Jon Santiago, and John Barros, former chief of economic development for the city of Boston, will answer questions posed by students across the city.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy