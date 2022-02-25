Boston mayor says city will increase food production and access

gemma/Unsplash

(Boston, Ma) Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans aimed at increasing food production and access throughout the city.

Wu announced the creation of GrowBoston: Office of Urban Agriculture, which she said will develop new food production strategies, provide technical assistance to prospective and existing gardens and farms, and develop food production resources for gardeners, farmers, and other residents.

The office will also work with other city departments to expand urban agriculture and contribute to efforts to adapt to climate change while addressing injustices inherent in the current food system, according to Wu.

“Urban agriculture, including community gardens, urban farms, food forests, and other ways of growing food in the city, can directly strengthen our local food system, mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and ensure equitable access to healthy food in Boston,” Wu said.

Wu also announced that the Office of Food Access will be renamed the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice and will be a part of the Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet.

The Office of Food Justice will take an intersectional approach to food security that embeds social, racial, economic, and environmental justice in all of its work and will help in making nutritious, affordable, and culturally relevant food accessible to all Boston residents, Wu said.

“The Mayor’s Office of Food Justice and GrowBoston take a food systems approach to ensure we are getting nutritious food on our plates while enhancing the health of our planet and our local economy,” said Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space. “I am grateful to Mayor Wu for her vision and leadership in the food justice space and I look forward to supporting this work.”