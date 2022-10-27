Pasadena Sandwich Co.

If You like the article please subscribe to my Podcast !! Peter Dills

I hope you know that we are just a few days away from National Sandwich Day (November 3). Do Foodie's look at this as our Christmas? With a beautiful package all wrapped and ready for eating. As a little kid I marked my calendar! Last week I visited Connal's on E. Washington and this past week I visited an old friend. You know it's always my intention to give you the best of the best. There are so many restaurants in the area. I stumble upon a few and you my readers e-mail me some from time to time and I even scour Facebook to probe the internet for terrestrial treasures.



Is a Sandwich Shop worth an actual review? I believe so, I know many enjoy making one at home, but I have found it tough to review most of those homespun delights. So, where do I like to go for a good sandwich? Two of my favorite places are in East Pasadena. One is Whole Foods. Yes, they make a great sandwich, and you can direct the maestro to fix it any way you like. The sandwiches run about $9.50+.





The second spot I like is The Pasadena Sandwich Shop. You can sit down or go right to the deli case. I usually go directly to the case. This family run business has not missed a beat in the past three years,

The Pasadena Sandwich Shop has done what Jerry's Deli and Ben's Deli weren't able to do. Stay in business. The restaurant itself is small; in fact it is located in a small office building, wedged between a dry cleaners and a vacant real estate office.



The prices range between $9 and $14. I have yet to finish an entire sandwich. Take the challenge yourself! Here are a few of my recent lunches: The Big PCS "B" Roast Beef - cheddar, lettuce, tomato with Russian dressing on a French Roll; The "Chicago" Corned Beef - Pastrami, Swiss, cole slaw (it's triple decker on rye); and again, good luck in finishing one!!! The Sheepherder - Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Salami, Swiss - It's a triple-decker on Rye.



You can mix and match meats and breads or you can "Trust The Cook," ($16) whatever the cook feels as a fancy for the day. My suggestion, bring a friend to share.



Platters are available, and the restaurant offers chips and soda. Dine in or take out is available.

Peter's Condiment Tip: They have spicy beaver mustard, a must!!

Pasadena Sandwich Co.

259 Sierra Madre Villa

Pasadena