Pasadena, CA

National Sandwich Day

Peter Dills

Pasadena Sandwich Co.

If You like the article please subscribe to my Podcast !! Peter Dills

I hope you know that we are just a few days away from National Sandwich Day (November 3). Do Foodie's look at this as our Christmas? With a beautiful package all wrapped and ready for eating. As a little kid I marked my calendar! Last week I visited Connal's on E. Washington and this past week I visited an old friend.  You know it's always my intention to give you the best of the best.  There are so many restaurants in the area.  I stumble upon a few and you my readers e-mail me some from time to time and I even scour Facebook to probe the internet for terrestrial treasures.  

Is a Sandwich Shop worth an actual review?  I believe so, I know many enjoy making one at home, but I have found it tough to review most of those homespun delights. So, where do I like to go for a good sandwich? Two of my favorite places are in East Pasadena.  One is Whole Foods. Yes, they make a great sandwich, and you can direct the maestro to fix it any way you like.  The sandwiches run about $9.50+.  

The second spot I like is The Pasadena Sandwich Shop.  You can sit down or go right to the deli case.  I usually go directly to the case.  This family run business has not missed a beat in the past three years,
The Pasadena Sandwich Shop has done what Jerry's Deli and Ben's Deli weren't able to do.  Stay in business.  The restaurant itself is small; in fact it is located in a small office building, wedged between a dry cleaners and a vacant real estate office.  

The prices range between $9 and $14.  I have yet to finish an entire sandwich. Take the challenge yourself! Here are a few of my recent lunches: The Big PCS "B" Roast Beef - cheddar, lettuce, tomato with Russian dressing on a French Roll; The "Chicago" Corned Beef - Pastrami, Swiss, cole slaw (it's triple decker on rye); and again, good luck in finishing one!!! The Sheepherder - Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Salami, Swiss - It's a triple-decker on Rye.  

You can mix and match meats and breads or you can "Trust The Cook," ($16) whatever the cook feels as a fancy for the day. My suggestion, bring a friend to share.  

Platters are available, and the restaurant offers chips and soda.  Dine in or take out is available.
Peter's Condiment Tip:  They have spicy beaver mustard, a must!!

Pasadena Sandwich Co.

259 Sierra Madre Villa

Pasadena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro1Nn_0ipB6B1T00
Me

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sandwichday# Pasadenasandwichco# Peterdills

Comments / 2

Published by

Former writer Pasadena Star News/Lang Newspaper Group. Currently host of radio Show AM 830 on Sundays.

Pasadena, CA
65 followers

More from Peter Dills

Arcadia, CA

One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia

Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.

Read full story
8 comments
Pasadena, CA

Best Burger In Pasadena

The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Gerlach's Liquor Store

It’s time to give the small retailer some love and affection. Fred and Lewy Fedial have owned Gerlach’s Liquor store in Pasadena for many years. I think when I was a student at nearby Blair High School is when they took over. These guys truly know their wines. Recently I talked to owner Fred on how they buy wines for their limited space and how they can compete with the big box boys. Fred told me straight out they can’t compete, but where else can you go where the owners have gone to over 500 wine tastings and their knowledge of wines is available on a day to day basis? I asked Fred to give me a stand-out good value wine. I was told that when they do find a wine that they can personally recommend they simply buy more of it so they can pass the savings on to their customers.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Mai Tai ... How and where

Remember the story of Dom Perignon tasting stars and for his brother monks to come quick to taste this wonderful champagne? Many dishes, drinks and even the Sunday Brunch orientation have come in question. Just the other day I asked Paul Little President of the Chamber of Commerce of Pasadena was the cheeseburger really invented in Pasadena. Time has a nice way of making stories better; let’s not muddle the truth with the facts or something like that. The Mai Tai is one of my favorite drinks done right it is the perfect afternoon drink. The Mai Tai was said to be invented in the 40’s in Tahiti by Trader Victor Bergeron (Trader Vic’s Restaurant) Vic's story of its invention is that while his guest were sipping his drink one of his guests yelled “wonderful” translates to Mai Tai in Polynesian. but others have also taken credit for this rum based drink.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy