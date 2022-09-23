Pie N Burgeer Pie N Burger

The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.



Pie N' Burger is like that old couple that has lived in the same house for years; you just know you should stop in and see them. But pass by many times. I'm not a real big breakfast fan but I've been told by more then one person that when Orel Hershiser is in town he and Fred Claire make that there stop for breakfast. If Orel likes it must be good. The dessert menu has pies, well duh... Pie n' Burger. I ordered the Pecan Pie, and I asked my lovely server to warm it up, a run added to the score board it was quite good. They even have the old school type of Coca Cola, hard to explain but they mix the syrup with the soda.



Used to be On the side billboard it mentions the chili, hmm, that’s long gone Yes, if you are looking for a good burger, I do recommend Pie N' Burger for sure!!!! I have read a few complaints about the price of the burger, but I think you get what you pay for. Sure you can get a $5 burger somewhere else, but have you ever had a good $5 burger, ok, maybe In' n out. The only thing I would change is the French Fries, this would be the perfect restaurant if they made their own fries. Ahh. I can only dream

