Shop Locally

It’s time to give the small retailer some love and affection. Fred and Lewy Fedial have owned Gerlach’s Liquor store in Pasadena for many years. I think when I was a student at nearby Blair High School is when they took over. These guys truly know their wines. Recently I talked to owner Fred on how they buy wines for their limited space and how they can compete with the big box boys. Fred told me straight out they can’t compete, but where else can you go where the owners have gone to over 500 wine tastings and their knowledge of wines is available on a day to day basis? I asked Fred to give me a stand-out good value wine. I was told that when they do find a wine that they can personally recommend they simply buy more of it so they can pass the savings on to their customers.

Fred Suggested the Amisfield Sauvignon Blanc, It’s from Central Otago /New Zealand. This wine is from sustainable grapes and a remarkable purity and very vibrant. Full of tropical fruit plus it goes great with Poultry or fish. Great value at $11.99

Dills Score: 89

Each week I will give you my Dills Score. Starting with a base of 50 points, I have added points for value - 8 points for color, 8 points for aroma or “nose”, 8 points for taste, 7 points for finish, and 8 points for my overall impression, which includes my value rating.

Gerlachs Liquor Store (626) 799-1166 located on the corner of Fair Oaks and Glenarm.

