The Mai Tai ... How and where

Mai Tai Getty

Remember the story of Dom Perignon tasting stars and for his brother monks to come quick to taste this wonderful champagne? Many dishes, drinks and even the Sunday Brunch orientation have come in question. Just the other day I asked Paul Little President of the Chamber of Commerce of Pasadena was the cheeseburger really invented in Pasadena. Time has a nice way of making stories better; let’s not muddle the truth with the facts or something like that. The Mai Tai is one of my favorite drinks done right it is the perfect afternoon drink. The Mai Tai was said to be invented in the 40’s in Tahiti by Trader Victor Bergeron (Trader Vic’s Restaurant) Vic's story of its invention is that while his guest were sipping his drink one of his guests yelled “wonderful” translates to Mai Tai in Polynesian. but others have also taken credit for this rum based drink.

So where can one get the best Mai Tia in our area. Glad you asked. My friend and actor Jesse James Youngblood swears The Canoe House in South Pasadena makes a good one, Jesse goes one up and orders it with crushed ice, let me say I have had one and they aren’t for the faint of heart. The Canoe House in South Pasadena to me has one that is pretty close to perfect as it can get, crushed ice and a float of Meyers rum and I feel I’m on Island, somewhere. Monday Nights is Happy Hour and for $5 you cant go wrong. Damon’s on Brand in Glendale has been serving their “famous” Mai Tai for many years, like McDonalds French Fries they probably have served the most out of my picks. City Slicker and former Glendale Development guru Dan Bell confirms it to be the “legit” Mai Tai.

Islands makes my list with a stand out Mai Tai, no fancy glass like the Canoe House, but it is right on the mark!

