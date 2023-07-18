Ray Epps will be charged by DOJ Finally Photo by Go Right News

Ray Epps' lawsuit against Fox News reveals he's being criminally charged by DOJ, 2.5 years after Jan 6 riot. Ray Epps, the mysterious January 6 figure many suspect is a federal asset, has been informed that the Department of Justice plans to charge him for his role in agitating the riot.

https://rumble.com/v2zxwy0-ray-epps-will-be-charged-by-doj-finally.html



Refresher on Ray Epps: He was seen on video several times on January 5 and 6, trying to convince Trump supporters "to go into the Capitol," prompting others around him to scream "No!" and call him a "Fed" - because they suspected he was an undercover FBI agent trying to get them into trouble.

The revelation of Epps' forthcoming charges was [oddly enough] found in the text of his own defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which was filed.

The civil complaint includes the following text:

"In May 2023, the Department of Justice notified Epps that it would seek to charge him criminally for events on January 6, 2021."

The network, particularly Tucker Carlson, defamed him and its' "relentless attacks... and the resulting political pressure likely resulted in the criminal charges."

"... it is difficult to believe that the Department of Justice would have pursued this matter if Fox had not focused its lies on Epps."

Commentators on the political right found it odd that while the Department of Justice was arresting thousands of Trump supporters, most of whom did nothing violent, they were ignoring Ray Epps, who was seen on camera giving orders moments before rioters broke through fences around the Capitol.

It appears that after years of media coverage and public inquiries by conservatives in Congress, the DOJ was backed into a corner and forced to throw Epps under the bus. However, there still have been no charges. So I won't hold my breath.