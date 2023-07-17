Cranky Joe Biden

Peter Boykin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lj6w5_0nSWNdHk00
Cranky Joe BidenPhoto byGo Right News

Cranky Joe Biden

Joe Biden is reportedly known to lash out at his White House staff in unprovoked profanity-laden tirades.

https://rumble.com/v2znfkh-cranky-joe-biden.html

Mood swings such as irritability and anger are both signs of dementia, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Behind closed doors, White House staffers try to avoid Biden's cranky moods by avoiding meetings with him. In May 2021, the New York Times reported that Biden has a “short fuse and an obsession with details,” when it comes to policy issues and can take “days or weeks to make up his mind as he examines and second-guesses himself and others.”

In July 2023, Axios reported that Biden is so prone to yelling that some aides avoid meeting with him alone:

The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

According to former and current Biden aides, some of the phrases he's known for using are:

"God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!"

"Don't f**king bullsh*t me!"

"Get the f**k out of here!"

This should come as no surprise. While his handlers try and hide his petulance, it often spills over in public. During the 2020 primary campaign, a Democrat voter challenged one of his policies so Biden challenged him to a push-up contest and called him fat.

In this video, Joe Biden got into a spat with a voter at a campaign event in Iowa in an exchange that had the Democratic 2020 hopeful lashing out at the man and seeming to call him 'fat'.

This is just another reason voters agree increasingly questioning Biden's mental fitness. A recent NBC News poll found that 68% of voters are concerned with Biden's mental and physical health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cranky Joe# Joe Biden# Whitehouse# Senile# Sleepy Joe

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 46

Published by

Peter Boykin is the Citizen Blogger, Commentator, Owner, Head Writer/Editor of Go Right News Constitutionalist, Activist, Politician

Mebane, NC
1K followers

More from Peter Boykin

Tucker Carlson reveals what Capitol Police chief told him about January 6

Tucker Carlson reveals what Capitol Police chief told him about January 6. Tucker Carlson revealed that the chief of the Capitol Police told him the January 6 crowd was "filled" with federal agents, but Fox News fired him before the interview could air.

Read full story
96 comments

Ray Epps will be charged by DOJ Finally

Ray Epps' lawsuit against Fox News reveals he's being criminally charged by DOJ, 2.5 years after Jan 6 riot. Ray Epps, the mysterious January 6 figure many suspect is a federal asset, has been informed that the Department of Justice plans to charge him for his role in agitating the riot.

Read full story
293 comments

The truth about Bidenomics

Joe Biden is trying to coin the phrase "Bidenomics" to describe what I can only imagine as a parallel universe where he believes the U.S. economy is thriving thanks to his economic policies.

Read full story
7 comments

Case closed on White House cocaine

The Secret Service has closed its investigation into the bag of cocaine that was found at the White House without identifying a suspect. https://rumble.com/v30ax8q-case-closed-on-white-house-cocaine.html.

Read full story
101 comments

TUCKER CARLSON Returns this Time He is on Twitter

Edited Published and Shared By Peter Boykin : Head Editor for Go Right News / Candidate for Lt Governor of NC 2024 / American Political Commentator / Citizen Journalist. Tucker Carlson announced that he is launching a new show and it will be hosted on… Twitter.

Read full story
7 comments

Can Joe Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling?

Can Joe Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling?. The U.S. is roughly weeks away from hitting our 'debt ceiling' [the limit on the amount of debt the federal government can accumulate]. As House Republicans demand a commitment to lower spending in exchange for raising the limit, Joe Biden is reportedly considering using the 14th Amendment to raise it himself, without a vote from Congress.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The IRS Disbands The Team Investigating Hunter Biden

Opinion: THE IRS DISBANDS THE TEAM INVESTIGATING HUNTER BIDEN. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) removed "the entire investigative team" overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden's potential tax crimes - a move believed to be retaliation for a whistleblower coming forward to Congress.

Read full story
34 comments

The Joe Biden Economy is Driving Household Debt to a All-Time High

THE JOE BIDEN ECONOMY IS DRIVING HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO A ALL-TIME HIGH. American households currently hold the most consumer debt in United States history, as high inflation and rising interest rates drive up the cost of borrowing.

Read full story
14 comments

FBI caught abusing their power again

The FBI just got caught abusing its power... again. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that the FBI misused a warrantless surveillance tool to spy on American citizens over 250,000 times in just a two-year period. Those surveilled included January 6 protestors, donors to a congressional candidate, BLM rioters, and others.

Read full story
15 comments

ZELENSKYY Crashes the G7 Summit

Edited and Published by Peter Boykin Head Editor for https://GoRightNews.com. Peter Boykin is also a Candidate for the North Carolina Race for Lieutenant Governor 2024 https://PeterBoykin.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy