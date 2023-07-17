Cranky Joe Biden Photo by Go Right News

Cranky Joe Biden

Joe Biden is reportedly known to lash out at his White House staff in unprovoked profanity-laden tirades.

Mood swings such as irritability and anger are both signs of dementia, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Behind closed doors, White House staffers try to avoid Biden's cranky moods by avoiding meetings with him. In May 2021, the New York Times reported that Biden has a “short fuse and an obsession with details,” when it comes to policy issues and can take “days or weeks to make up his mind as he examines and second-guesses himself and others.”

In July 2023, Axios reported that Biden is so prone to yelling that some aides avoid meeting with him alone:

The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

According to former and current Biden aides, some of the phrases he's known for using are:

This should come as no surprise. While his handlers try and hide his petulance, it often spills over in public. During the 2020 primary campaign, a Democrat voter challenged one of his policies so Biden challenged him to a push-up contest and called him fat.

This is just another reason voters agree increasingly questioning Biden's mental fitness. A recent NBC News poll found that 68% of voters are concerned with Biden's mental and physical health.