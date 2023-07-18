Case closed on White House cocaine

The Secret Service has closed its investigation into the bag of cocaine that was found at the White House without identifying a suspect.

On Sunday, July 2, the White House was evacuated after the Secret Service found a white powder which was later confirmed to be cocaine.



The Secret Service's investigation reportedly included an analysis of visitor logs and West Wing surveillance footage from the days leading up to the discovery. But investigators were unable to identify a suspect - or even pinpoint the day the baggie was left behind.



The location where the cocaine was found was reportedly in a security camera blind spot.



Fingerprints: The bag was subjected to advanced testing at two federal labs but [somehow, mysteriously] no usable fingerprint and DNA was retrieved from the bag.

Where's Hunter? It has been reported that the president's son, who has a history of drug abuse, was in the White House two days before the discovery. However, we have no direct evidence linking him to the drugs.



Congress was briefed by the Secret Service on the investigation. As he left the briefing, Rep.Tim Burchett posted a video to Twitter calling it "another cover-up" for the Biden family.



Trump weighs in:

Former President Trump told Real America's Voice host Wayne Allyn Root:



“In my opinion, it’s Hunter and probably Joe. Because you watch Joe at the beginning of a speech and he’s got a little life — not much — but by the end of the speech, he’s a disaster. He can’t find his way off the stage. So, there’s something going on there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was for both of them."

